Berkmar High School will be adding new programs and courses this year, including a new Film and Digital Arts program at its Media and Fine Arts Academy. It will also become the first Gwinnett County school to offer American Sign Language as part of the district’s World Languages and Dual Language Immersion program.
As the new school year looms, Gwinnett County Public Schools are highlighting some of the programs that will be new or expanding this year.
One such program will be at Berkmar High School, which is adding a new Film and Digital Arts program at its Media and Fine Arts Academy. The program works with Georgia Film Academy, the city of Lilburn and Gwinnett Film to teach students about film preproduction, production and postproduction.
Students in the program have access to a writer’s room for preproduction, a soundstage and equipment that can be used in production and editing labs for postproduction.
“Students who participate in the program will have access to industry recognized certifications and dual enrollment opportunities, offering students routes to both postsecondary studies and immediate entry into the workforce,” district officials said.
Berkmar will also become the first GCPS school to offer classes in American Sign Language as part of an expansion of the district’s world languages and Dual Language Immersion offerings. Several schools across the district already offer classes in languages such as Spanish, French, Latin, German, Mandarin Chinese, Korean, Portuguese, Spanish for Heritage Speakers and Spanish for Native Speakers.
District officials said Dual language Immersion programs are offered where students can learn Spanish and English at Annistown, Baldwin, Bethesda, Camp Creek, Ivy Creek, Level Creek, Meadowcreek and Mulberry elementary schools, French and English at Trip Elementary and Korean and English at Parsons Elementary School.
Students have matriculated from elementary school DLI programs to Bay Creek, Shiloh and Sweetwater middle schools have already been able to continue their dual language immersion at those schools up to the seventh grade. The schools will be adding dual language education in the eighth grade this year, however.
And, Jones, Summerour and Trickum middle schools will receive their first dual language immersion students, who have matriculated from elementary school programs, this fall as well.
Over at the new Seckinger High School, there will be an artificial intelligence, or AI, program. The new high school will students the opportunity to focus their studies on the humanities, international business, and advanced sciences and technology.
All students artificial intelligence learning and skill development embedded in their coursework, though.
Meanwhile, Grayson High School will be joining Archer and Brookwood high schools in offering an agriculture program this fall.
Archer and Brookwood already offered the the program, but this year will mark its expansion to Grayson. Students in the program learn about emerging trends in the agriculture industry and get hands-on experience with new technologies — including robotics, aquaponics and greenhouse technologies — in the field.
“Agriculture is a staple of the Georgia economy even in a bustling suburban community such as Gwinnett County,” GCPS officials said. “Advancements in agricultural technology have transformed the farming industry and brought new opportunities for tech savvy careers in a field centuries old.”
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
