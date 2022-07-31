DSC_0631.JPG

Berkmar High School will be adding new programs and courses this year, including a new Film and Digital Arts program at its Media and Fine Arts Academy. It will also become the first Gwinnett County school to offer American Sign Language as part of the district’s World Languages and Dual Language Immersion program.

 Photo: Curt Yeomans

As the new school year looms, Gwinnett County Public Schools are highlighting some of the programs that will be new or expanding this year.

One such program will be at Berkmar High School, which is adding a new Film and Digital Arts program at its Media and Fine Arts Academy. The program works with Georgia Film Academy, the city of Lilburn and Gwinnett Film to teach students about film preproduction, production and postproduction.

