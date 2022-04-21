Gwinnett County Public Schools is offering financial incentives to attract new teachers and speech language pathologists for the 2022-2023 school year.
The district announced hiring incentives for special education, math and science, computer science and engineering, general and bilingual teachers as well as speech language pathologists this week.
"A new teacher for the 2022-23 school year is eligible to receive one incentive," district officials said in a statement. "If a teacher qualifies for more than one incentive, the incentive with the highest dollar amount will be awarded"
Teachers must sign a full contract for the entire 2022-2023 school year, complete the school year, be a new teacher hired for GCPS for that school year and have not worked a full or partial year as a teacher before in order to get one of the incentives.
The incentives include: $6,000 for speech language pathologists; $6,000 for special education teachers who work with students with severe disabilities; $5,000 for special education teachers who work with students with mild disabilities or who need interrelated resources; $4,000 for math and science teachers; $4,000 for computer science and engineering teachers; $4,000 for bilingual teachers; $4,000 for general Title I teachers; and $3,000 for other general teachers.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
