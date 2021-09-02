In light of the recent surge in COVID-19 cases, Gwinnett County Public Schools is offering a one-time vaccination incentive to eligible staff members, district officials said Thursday.
The $500 incentive would go to "eligible staff members who are fully vaccinated for COVID-19." District officials aid the incentive will be retroactive and available to eligible employees —including those who were vaccinated in spring and summer — as well as those who plan to get vaccinated "moving forward."
"Through a voluntary process, employees will complete two-steps attesting to their vaccination status," GCPS officials aid in a statement. "Employees will receive information about the process on Sept. 9."
The district also announced that it will be holding weekly vaccination clinics at area schools to encourage more vaccinations.
“As we are in the third school year impacted by the pandemic, now, more than ever, it is important for our children to be in school and learning in person,” GCPS Superintendent Calvin J. Watts said. “One way we can ensure that is through vaccination efforts. In the past, our district has focused on increasing awareness of vaccine availability and of opportunities to become vaccinated.
"However, it is time to improve our efforts. We hope to make a difference in encouraging vaccinations through employee incentives and additional vaccination clinics. By doing so, we can assist in limiting the spread of COVID which will help us keep our schools open, benefitting our students and the greater Gwinnett community.”
GCPS officials said the vaccination incentive is available to the following staff who meet eligibility requirements:
• All benefited, full-time employees.
• Contracted cafeteria staff.
• Contracted speech language pathologists.
• Retirees (This group would receive .49% of the incentive to reflect their .49 work schedule)
• Substitute teachers (Eligible subs must work a minimum of 45 days this school year.)
In addition to the vaccination incentive, GCPS officials said they are working with the health department to make vaccinations more accessible in the community by hosting weekly vaccination clinics at high schools around the county in September and October.
No appointment is necessary, district officials said. Participants will receive the PFIZER vaccine, which requires two shots.
"This opportunity is available to anyone eligible for the vaccine, ages 12 and older," district officials said. "Students ages 12 to 17 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Interpreters will be on site."
The mobile clinics will be held from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the following locations:
• Shiloh High School on Sept. 7 and Sept. 9.
• Discovery High School on Sept. 14 and Sept. 16.
• Duluth High School on Sept. 21 and Sept. 23.
• Dacula High School on Sept. 28 and Sept. 30.
• Grayson High School on Oct. 5.
