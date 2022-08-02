Gwinnett County Public Schools District Executive Chef Rachel Petraglia talks about the wild berry scones that were added to the district’s breakfast menu for the 2022-2023 school year on Tuesday. The breakfast menu was overhauled this year, with new menu items added and many old items removed.
This Asian-themed dish, which includes dumplings in teriyaki sauce, is one of the menu options that will be available in Gwinnett County Public Schools cafeterias this fall. The dish is shown on display during a preview at Seckinger High School on Tuesday.
This vegetarian place, which includes locally-sourced watermelon and a pinwheel stuffed with spinach, broccoli and cheese, is one of the new menu options that will be available in Gwinnett County Public Schools cafeterias this fall.
The Brunch for Lunch plate is returning to Gwinnett County Public Schools menus this fall after being absent for a couple of years. It is one of the new menu options that will be available in Gwinnett County Public Schools cafeterias. It is shown on display during a preview at Seckinger High School on Tuesday.
Some of the new menu options that will be available in Gwinnett County Public Schools cafeterias this fall are laid out on display during a preview at Seckinger High School on Tuesday.
A Seckinger High School nutrition worker does some early prep work with dry foods on Tuesday for meals that will be served at the school when students begin classes this week.
A Seckinger High School nutrition worker lays out chicken nuggets so they can be refrigerated on Tuesday and then cooked and served to students when school begins on Wednesday.
A Seckinger High School nutrition worker peels potatoes on Tuesday so they can be turned into mashed potatoes that will be served to students when they begin classes this week.
A Seckinger High School nutrition worker makes mashed potatoes on Tuesday that will be served to students when they begin classes this week.
One of the new menu options that will be available in Gwinnett County Public Schools cafeterias this fall is on display during a preview at Seckinger High School on Tuesday.
Pinwheels stuffed with spinach, broccoli and cheese is one of the new menu options that will be available in Gwinnett County Public Schools cafeterias this fall.
Enchilada empanadas are part of the new additions to Gwinnett County Public Schools cafeteria menus this fall.
Chicken nuggets are prepared to be refrigerated at Seckinger High School on Tuesday so they can be cooked for the first day of school on Wednesday.
These oatmeal cups are part of the overhauled breakfast menu that will be served in Gwinnett County Public Schools cafeterias this fall.
These NutriGrain bars are part of the overhauled breakfast menu that will be served in Gwinnett County Public Schools cafeterias this fall.
These wild berry scones are part of the overhauled breakfast menu that will be served in Gwinnett County Public Schools cafeterias this fall.
This plate, which includes an enchilada empanada, is one of the new plates that will appear on Gwinnett County Public Schools cafeteria menus this fall.
The idea of eating breakfast in Gwinnett County Public Schools is really big for Rachel Petraglia.
Petraglia, who is GCPS’ district executive chef, played a key part in overhauling the breakfast menu for school cafeterias this year. Sugary foods like donut holes are out. In their place are new items, such wild berry scones, yogurt cups and fruit and oatmeal cups.
“I’m really excited about breakfast,” Petraglia said. “Breakfast garnered the most feedback over anything else that we had been doing. A lot of parents and students could not find what they were looking for at breakfast. Some of the items was too high in sugar. Some of the items were chocolate, like chocolate chip muffins or chocolate chip pancakes or Pop Tarts.
“Those are not things that parents wanted to see their children eating before they hit the classrooms, so we first made the decision to phase all of those out. They’re gone, and then we asked them, ‘What do you want to see?’ They said, the three biggest were yogurt, oatmeal and more protein at breakfast.”
GCPS school nutrition officials will be rolling out an overhauled menu in cafeterias when kids begin returning to class on Wednesday for the start of the 2022-2023 school year.
The breakfast overhaul is just the beginning of changes that students, parents and GCPS employees will see on meal menus in the district’s schools this year. Some pre-COVID meal favorites, such as Brunch for Lunch, are making a return while more international cuisine, such as enchilada empanadas, are being added to the menu.
A new “protein basket” that includes diced chicken, sunflower seeds and a baked nutrition bar is on the menu this year. There are also new vegetarian menu items, including a pinwheel stuffed with spinach, broccoli and cheese.
“We’re super proud of (the menu),” GCPS School Nutrition Program Director Karen Hallford said. “We worked really hard to make sure we have the best ingredients, the best products for our students and we’ve been able to add a lot of new things over the summer so we’re very excited for them to come back and see what they think.”
The district is also making a switch pertaining to the burgers served in its school cafeterias. Halal burgers will be the only burgers served at all schools this year. Halal burgers were piloted last year, alongside regular burgers, in select schools last year.
Halal burgers are all beef burgers, but the main difference is that they are prepared in according with Muslim traditions. The burger patties are made by a food company that ships them to the schools, where nutrition staff cook and serve them.
“It’s still 100% beef, which is what we had before so, from a quality standpoint, it’s a quality, 100% beef burger that’s been prepared in a way that makes it halal certified so our students who are Muslim can enjoy it,” Hallford said.
Petraglia put it a little differently.
“It’s a steak burger, it’s grilled, it’s really delicious so not only will it be enjoyed by anyone eating lunch, but anyone looking for that halal option has that,” she said.
Another big change that students will see this year is the return to having to pay for meals. The district had a waiver from the USDA to provide free meals to all students in the 2020-2021 and 2021-2022 school years because of the pandemic.
That waiver expired at the end of the last school year, however, so the district must once again comply with a USDA rule that requires the school nutrition program to be self-sustaining financially.
All students who attend Title I schools or who qualify for reduced-price lunches will get to eat breakfast for free, and students who qualify for a free or reduced lunch will be able to buy a lunch for $0.40.
As for the other students in the district, breakfast will cost $1.50 while lunches will cost $2.25 for elementary school students and $2.50 for middle and high school students.
Adults can purchase breakfast for $2.50 and lunch for $3.75.
“We have not raised meal prices since 2014 so we’re going back to meal prices from pre-COVID and those have not increased for quite some time,” Hallford said. “We want to do what we can for our families so we’re holding meal prices steady and just making adjustments on our end to make everything work.”
