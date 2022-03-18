Three Gwinnett County elementary schools are getting new principals.
The county's Board of Education approved the appointments of Joanne Vigilant as the new principal at Anderson-Livsey Elementary School, Michael Bender as the new principal at Lilburn Elementary School and Kelly Scarborough as the new principal at Sycamore Elementary School on Thursday.
The Board also approved the appointment of Archer High School Principal Ken Johnson to become GCPS' new director of leadership development.
Vigilant comes to GCPS from the Nogales Unified School District in Nogales, Ariz., where she has served as the principal at Robert M. Bracker Elementary School since 2019. She began her career in education as a sign language interpreter for the Tucson Unified School District in 1999 and continued in that position until 2003. She also served as a classroom teacher at two Tucson schools, at Ford Elementary School from 2000 until 2004 and at Imago Dei Middle School from 2010 until 2011, and as a principal at two Tucson schools, ALLSPORT Academy from 2011 until 2012 and Pima Rose Academy from 2013 until 2019.
Vigilant served as the director of counseling at St. Gregory College Preparatory School in Tucson from 2006 until 2010.
She earned bachelor’s degree in education and her master’s degree in counseling psychology from Prescott College and a master’s degree in educational leadership from Northern Arizona University
Vigilant will replace outgoing Anderson-Livsey Principal Christine Knox, who is leaving to take a job in another school system.
Bender has spent his entire career in Gwinnett County Public Schools. He joined the district in 1999 as a teacher at Sweetwater Middle School and stayed there until 2003, when he became a teacher at Meadowcreek High School. He made the jump to administration 2007, when he became an assistant principal at Kanoheda Elementary School. He then served as the assistant principal at Hull Middle School from 2011 until 2014 and then became the principal at Woodward Mill Elementary School in 2015. He has remained Woodward Mill's principal until Thursday night's appointment to Lilburn Elementary.
He earned his bachelor’s degree in interdisciplinary studies, social studies education from Georgia State University, a master’s degree in curriculum, instruction and assessment from Walden University and a specialist’s degree in educational leadership from Mercer University.
At Lilburn Elementary, Bender will replace Guerléne Merisme, who was previously named the principal at Magill Elementary School.
Meanwhile, Scarborough has worked continuously in GCPS since 2005, but she also previously worked in the district from 1998 until 2001 as a teacher at Jackson Elementary School. She worked as a teacher at Dacula Elementary School from 2005 until 2006 and then worked as an as assistant principal at Norcross Elementary School from 2006 until 2010, when she became the principal at Rockbridge Elementary School. She has remained Rockbridge's principal until her appointment to Sycamore Elementary this week.
Scarborough also worked as a teacher at two Paulding County schools, Shelton Elementary School from 2001 until 2003 and Russom Elementary School from 2003 until 2005, and was an adjunct professor at Thomas University from 2017 to 2020 and has been a new principal mentor at the Georgia State Principal Center since 2021.
She earned her bachelor’s degree in elementary education from the University of Georgia, a master’s degree in education from Piedmont College, a specialist’s degree in education from Georgia State University and doctorate in educational leadership and policy studies from Georgia State University.
Scarborough will replace outgoing Sycamore Elementary School Principal Crystal Cooper, who is heading to Starling Elementary School to be its principal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.