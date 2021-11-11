Gwinnett County Public Schools announced its six finalists for the Gwinnett County Teacher of the Year recognition on Thursday.
The finalists are: Arcado Elementary School first-grade teacher Jamie Garcia Caycho, Puckett’s Mill Elementary School fourth-grade teacher Kelly Powell, Berkmar Middle School orchestra teacher Taniesha Pooser, North Gwinnett Middle School media specialist Jenny Stark, Archer High School ninth-grade algebra teacher Lee Allen and Brookwood High School math teacher Erin Thompson.
The school system selected the finalists from a field of 139 local school teachers of the year. The field was narrowed down to 25 semifinalists before the finalists were chosen from that group. A committee that included former teachers of the year, local school administrators and central office staff will chose a district-wide teacher of the year from the field of finalists.
The teacher of the year will be named during a virtual celebration that will be held on Dec. 7.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
