The list of students from Gwinnett County Public Schools earning all-state honors in music or vocals is a long one. More than 370 students from the middle school and high school levels were recently named to the Georgia Music Educator Association's All-State Band, All-State Orchestra or All-State Choir.
According to a press release from GCPS, students must go through a rigorous audition process in order to be selected. The artists competed against thousands of students from around the state and were selected based on two auditions. Members of the three All-State performing groups came together from around the state to perform at an event in Athens earlier this spring.
The following students from GCPS were named All-State:
List of Gwinnett County Public Schools students named All-Star musicians and vocalists
|Name
|School
|Group
|Allison Wong
|Crews MS,
|All-State Orchestra
|Kevin Jacob
|Crews MS,
|All-State Orchestra
|Nathan Wong
|Crews MS,
|All-State Orchestra
|Jayden Lee
|Coleman MS,
|All-State Orchestra
|Jessie Kim
|Coleman MS,
|All-State Orchestra
|Sabrina Lin
|Coleman MS,
|All-State Orchestra
|YunJungna Kelly Choi
|Creekland MS
|All-State Orchestra
|Ashley Chang
|Duluth MS
|All-State Orchestra
|Brad Nicho
|Duluth MS
|All-State Orchestra
|Eric Xu
|Duluth MS
|All-State Orchestra
|Lela Stair
|Duluth MS
|All-State Orchestra
|Allison Cheng
|Five Forks MS
|All-State Orchestra
|Sarah Kruskamp
|Five Forks MS
|All-State Orchestra
|Esther Jung
|Jones MS
|All-State Orchestra
|Benjamin Moon
|Hull MS
|All-State Orchestra
|Branden Kim
|Hull MS
|All-State Orchestra
|Erin Park
|Hull MS
|All-State Orchestra
|Hyunbin Moon
|Hull MS
|All-State Orchestra
|Katie Son
|Hull MS
|All-State Orchestra
|Nesha Soni
|Hull MS
|All-State Orchestra
|Solomon Cho
|Hull MS
|All-State Orchestra
|Celina Seoyeong Park
|Lanier MS
|All-State Orchestra
|Sophia Yang
|Lanier MS
|All-State Orchestra
|Alyssa Lee
|North Gwinnett MS
|All-State Orchestra
|Davis Hatcher
|North Gwinnett MS
|All-State Orchestra
|Eric Son
|North Gwinnett MS
|All-State Orchestra
|Ethan Son
|North Gwinnett MS
|All-State Orchestra
|Hailey Moon
|North Gwinnett MS
|All-State Orchestra
|Hayden Yi
|North Gwinnett MS
|All-State Orchestra
|Jeanne Yoon
|North Gwinnett MS
|All-State Orchestra
|Joanne Chen
|North Gwinnett MS
|All-State Orchestra
|Joshua Jeon
|North Gwinnett MS
|All-State Orchestra
|Joshua Kim
|North Gwinnett MS
|All-State Orchestra
|Joshua Yang
|North Gwinnett MS
|All-State Orchestra
|Juha Hwang
|North Gwinnett MS
|All-State Orchestra
|Katie Yim
|North Gwinnett MS
|All-State Orchestra
|Lynden Baek
|North Gwinnett MS
|All-State Orchestra
|Seungmin Pyo
|North Gwinnett MS
|All-State Orchestra
|Yeseo Han
|North Gwinnett MS
|All-State Orchestra
|Rebekah YeWon Kim
|Northbrook MS
|All-State Orchestra
|Bryan Zaher
|Osborne MS
|All-State Orchestra
|Danielle Chun
|Osborne MS
|All-State Orchestra
|Sophia Tone
|Osborne MS
|All-State Orchestra
|Victoria Jeon
|Osborne MS
|All-State Orchestra
|Michael Neal
|Radloff MS
|All-State Orchestra
|Alexis Kim
|Trickum MS
|All-State Orchestra
|Calvin Tran
|Trickum MS
|All-State Orchestra
|Matthew Xu
|Trickum MS
|All-State Orchestra
|Ryan Shin
|Twin Rivers MS
|All-State Orchestra
|Zahra Farooqi
|Twin Rivers MS
|All-State Orchestra
|Zoe Lee
|Twin Rivers MS
|All-State Orchestra
|Aaron Beraki
|Brookwood HS
|All-State Orchestra
|Amen Gashaw
|Brookwood HS
|All-State Orchestra
|Gregory Zhang
|Brookwood HS
|All-State Orchestra
|Peyton Lightcap
|Brookwood HS
|All-State Orchestra
|Stella Kwon
|Brookwood HS
|All-State Orchestra
|Corban Johnson
|Collins Hill HS
|All-State Orchestra
|Erin Choi
|Collins Hill HS
|All-State Orchestra
|Irene Park
|Collins Hill HS
|All-State Orchestra
|Jennifer Yu
|Collins Hill HS
|All-State Orchestra
|Joseph Yeo
|Collins Hill HS
|All-State Orchestra
|Joshua Yu
|Collins Hill HS
|All-State Orchestra
|Lydia Choi
|Collins Hill HS
|All-State Orchestra
|Miles Smith
|Collins Hill HS
|All-State Orchestra
|Sean Kim
|Collins Hill HS
|All-State Orchestra
|Shannon Cho
|Collins Hill HS
|All-State Orchestra
|An Vu
|Duluth HS
|All-State Orchestra
|Brian Pak
|Duluth HS
|All-State Orchestra
|Grace Kwak
|Duluth HS
|All-State Orchestra
|Hermes Mejia
|Duluth HS
|All-State Orchestra
|John Lee
|Duluth HS
|All-State Orchestra
|Jordan Little
|Duluth HS
|All-State Orchestra
|Karen Yi
|Duluth HS
|All-State Orchestra
|Nathan Shepherd
|Duluth HS
|All-State Orchestra
|Nicholas Chang
|Duluth HS
|All-State Orchestra
|Pearl Li
|Duluth HS
|All-State Orchestra
|Yuji Yamada
|Duluth HS
|All-State Orchestra
|Chandler Ahrens
|Grayson HS
|All-State Orchestra
|Zachary Helms
|Grayson HS
|All-State Orchestra
|Brandon Cabigon Soliber
|Gwinnett School of Mathematics Science and Technology
|All-State Orchestra
|Abbygale Smith
|Gwinnett School of Mathematics Science and Technology
|All-State Orchestra
|Brandon Lee
|Gwinnett School of Mathematics Science and Technology
|All-State Orchestra
|Bryan Kim
|Gwinnett School of Mathematics Science and Technology
|All-State Orchestra
|Daniel Ng
|Gwinnett School of Mathematics Science and Technology
|All-State Orchestra
|David Kim
|Gwinnett School of Mathematics Science and Technology
|All-State Orchestra
|Eric Park
|Gwinnett School of Mathematics Science and Technology
|All-State Orchestra
|Gabriel Liu
|Gwinnett School of Mathematics Science and Technology
|All-State Orchestra
|Jashua Liu
|Gwinnett School of Mathematics Science and Technology
|All-State Orchestra
|Jean Yu
|Gwinnett School of Mathematics Science and Technology
|All-State Orchestra
|Jonathan Gil
|Gwinnett School of Mathematics Science and Technology
|All-State Orchestra
|Kailey Ford
|Gwinnett School of Mathematics Science and Technology
|All-State Orchestra
|Neha Gregory
|Gwinnett School of Mathematics Science and Technology
|All-State Orchestra
|Nevin Gregory
|Gwinnett School of Mathematics Science and Technology
|All-State Orchestra
|Nishka Soni
|Gwinnett School of Mathematics Science and Technology
|All-State Orchestra
|Olivia Cai
|Gwinnett School of Mathematics Science and Technology
|All-State Orchestra
|Roland Mason
|Gwinnett School of Mathematics Science and Technology
|All-State Orchestra
|Sanjna Prakash
|Gwinnett School of Mathematics Science and Technology
|All-State Orchestra
|Suann Kim
|Gwinnett School of Mathematics Science and Technology
|All-State Orchestra
|Yihe Li
|Gwinnett School of Mathematics Science and Technology
|All-State Orchestra
|Katie Clark
|Mill Creek HS
|All-State Orchestra
|Megan Huang
|Mill Creek HS
|All-State Orchestra
|Olivia Durrence
|Mill Creek HS
|All-State Orchestra
|Tyler Gemmell
|Mill Creek HS
|All-State Orchestra
|Aiden Johnson
|Mountain View HS
|All-State Orchestra
|Kailyn Brown
|Mountain View HS
|All-State Orchestra
|Katie Shin
|Mountain View HS
|All-State Orchestra
|Urim Lee
|Mountain View HS
|All-State Orchestra
|Kevin Chen
|Norcross HS
|All-State Orchestra
|Alexis Wilmot
|North Gwinnett HS
|All-State Orchestra
|Alicia Shin
|North Gwinnett HS
|All-State Orchestra
|Anand Krishnan
|North Gwinnett HS
|All-State Orchestra
|Anna Murphy
|North Gwinnett HS
|All-State Orchestra
|Caitlyne Lee
|North Gwinnett HS
|All-State Orchestra
|Claire Hong
|North Gwinnett HS
|All-State Orchestra
|Daniel Seog
|North Gwinnett HS
|All-State Orchestra
|Doowon Kim
|North Gwinnett HS
|All-State Orchestra
|Ellie Park
|North Gwinnett HS
|All-State Orchestra
|Frank Zhou
|North Gwinnett HS
|All-State Orchestra
|Jihwan Shin
|North Gwinnett HS
|All-State Orchestra
|Jinsol Shin
|North Gwinnett HS
|All-State Orchestra
|Khanh Pham
|North Gwinnett HS
|All-State Orchestra
|Lucas Stancill
|North Gwinnett HS
|All-State Orchestra
|Matthew Song
|North Gwinnett HS
|All-State Orchestra
|Michelle Lee
|North Gwinnett HS
|All-State Orchestra
|Nathan Kim
|North Gwinnett HS
|All-State Orchestra
|Rachel Kwon
|North Gwinnett HS
|All-State Orchestra
|Rachel Seong
|North Gwinnett HS
|All-State Orchestra
|Richard Zhou
|North Gwinnett HS
|All-State Orchestra
|Sageiana Codispoti
|North Gwinnett HS
|All-State Orchestra
|Sarah Jo
|North Gwinnett HS
|All-State Orchestra
|Sarah Park
|North Gwinnett HS
|All-State Orchestra
|Songhyun Lee
|North Gwinnett HS
|All-State Orchestra
|Sophie Lee
|North Gwinnett HS
|All-State Orchestra
|Taehee Chang
|North Gwinnett HS
|All-State Orchestra
|Heyi Alina
|Parkview HS
|All-State Orchestra
|Siji Osunkoya
|Parkview HS
|All-State Orchestra
|Aria Cox
|Paul Duke STEM HS
|All-State Orchestra
|Ethan Rhoden
|Paul Duke STEM HS
|All-State Orchestra
|Jasmine Hsu
|Paul Duke STEM HS
|All-State Orchestra
|Andrew Jung
|Peachtree Ridge HS
|All-State Orchestra
|Ben Cha
|Peachtree Ridge HS
|All-State Orchestra
|Brian Ji
|Peachtree Ridge HS
|All-State Orchestra
|Bryan Jeong
|Peachtree Ridge HS
|All-State Orchestra
|Christia Saputera
|Peachtree Ridge HS
|All-State Orchestra
|Christina Kim
|Peachtree Ridge HS
|All-State Orchestra
|Chung Roy Lee
|Peachtree Ridge HS
|All-State Orchestra
|Daniel Euno Park
|Peachtree Ridge HS
|All-State Orchestra
|Elly Kim
|Peachtree Ridge HS
|All-State Orchestra
|Grace Yu
|Peachtree Ridge HS
|All-State Orchestra
|Isaac Cho
|Peachtree Ridge HS
|All-State Orchestra
|Lauren Lee
|Peachtree Ridge HS
|All-State Orchestra
|Mathew Kang
|Peachtree Ridge HS
|All-State Orchestra
|Michael Cai
|Peachtree Ridge HS
|All-State Orchestra
|Nina Nagarajan
|Peachtree Ridge HS
|All-State Orchestra
|Olivia Juyeon Kim
|Peachtree Ridge HS
|All-State Orchestra
|Ori Hyejun Kang
|Peachtree Ridge HS
|All-State Orchestra
|Rebekah Kim
|Peachtree Ridge HS
|All-State Orchestra
|Sunny Chang
|Peachtree Ridge HS
|All-State Orchestra
|Timothy Cho
|Peachtree Ridge HS
|All-State Orchestra
|Ebony Gipson
|Shiloh HS
|All-State Orchestra
|Joseph Lee
|Coleman MS
|All-State Band
|Parv Mahajan
|Coleman MS
|All-State Band
|Julian Samuels
|Couch MS
|All-State Band
|Jordyn Harrison
|Creekland MS
|All-State Band
|Declan Johnston
|Creekland MS
|All-State Band
|Gianna Kirouac
|Creekland MS
|All-State Band
|Lea Mansour
|Duluth MS
|All-State Band
|Mahreen Ali
|Duluth MS
|All-State Band
|Adam Conner
|Jones MS
|All-State Band
|Kevin Dang
|Jones MS
|All-State Band
|Rachel Yeji
|North Gwinnett MS
|All-State Band
|Eunice Kim
|North Gwinnett MS
|All-State Band
|Sanjita Prakash
|North Gwinnett MS
|All-State Band
|Yuna Alice
|North Gwinnett MS
|All-State Band
|Austin Sim
|North Gwinnett MS
|All-State Band
|Joel Lee
|North Gwinnett MS
|All-State Band
|Benjamin Badinger
|Northbrook MS
|All-State Band
|Chance Mullins
|Osborne MS
|All-State Band
|Maggie Ezell
|Osborne MS
|All-State Band
|Brett Andrews
|Shiloh MS
|All-State Band
|Jeffrey Xu
|Trickum MS
|All-State Band
|Jason Rojo
|Trickum MS
|All-State Band
|Iris Fan
|Trickum MS
|All-State Band
|Matthew Wu
|Trickum MS
|All-State Band
|Andrew Morris
|Brookwood HS
|All-State Band
|Ian Robinson
|Brookwood HS
|All-State Band
|Jackee Gwynn
|Brookwood HS
|All-State Band
|Jimmy Chancelor
|Collins Hill HS
|All-State Band
|Jumi Park
|Collins Hill HS
|All-State Band
|Mariana Schwark
|Collins Hill HS
|All-State Band
|Annalise Rosati
|Duluth HS
|All-State Band
|Isabel Brock
|Grayson HS
|All-State Band
|Ben H Harris
|Grayson HS
|All-State Band
|Zachary Gibbs
|Grayson HS
|All-State Band
|Jennifer Kim
|Gwinnett School of Mathematics Science and Technology
|All-State Band
|Ryan Li
|Gwinnett School of Mathematics Science and Technology
|All-State Band
|Angelina Zhang
|Gwinnett School of Mathematics Science and Technology
|All-State Band
|Henry Garcia
|Gwinnett School of Mathematics Science and Technology
|All-State Band
|Keshav Parthasarathy
|Gwinnett School of Mathematics Science and Technology
|All-State Band
|Hector Montalvo
|Lanier HS
|All-State Band
|Colby Shaw
|Mill Creek HS
|All-State Band
|Matthew Lamb
|Mill Creek HS
|All-State Band
|Samuel Song
|Mill Creek HS
|All-State Band
|Aria Mason
|Mill Creek HS
|All-State Band
|Jackson Mose
|Mill Creek HS
|All-State Band
|Kevin Jin
|Mill Creek HS
|All-State Band
|Tyler Whittaker
|Mill Creek HS
|All-State Band
|Abby Lewis
|Norcross HS
|All-State Band
|Bailey Lesko
|Norcross HS
|All-State Band
|Daniel Elsayegh
|Norcross HS
|All-State Band
|Josh Underwood
|Norcross HS
|All-State Band
|Joshua Konfrst
|Norcross HS
|All-State Band
|Niko Avradopulos
|Norcross HS
|All-State Band
|Brandon Alfaro
|Norcross HS
|All-State Band
|Jonah Wu
|Norcross HS
|All-State Band
|Sean Zhong
|Norcross HS
|All-State Band
|Will Grogan
|Norcross HS
|All-State Band
|Christine Kim
|North Gwinnett HS
|All-State Band
|Eric Park
|North Gwinnett HS
|All-State Band
|Grace Oh
|North Gwinnett HS
|All-State Band
|Jason Mok
|North Gwinnett HS
|All-State Band
|Kaitlyn Baek
|North Gwinnett HS
|All-State Band
|Kylee Kim
|North Gwinnett HS
|All-State Band
|Mitchell Roussey
|North Gwinnett HS
|All-State Band
|Rin Lee
|North Gwinnett HS
|All-State Band
|Ashley Yoon
|North Gwinnett HS
|All-State Band
|Cherilyn Kim
|North Gwinnett HS
|All-State Band
|Daniel Kim
|North Gwinnett HS
|All-State Band
|Issac Jung
|North Gwinnett HS
|All-State Band
|Josh Murzello
|North Gwinnett HS
|All-State Band
|Justin Jeeho Jung
|North Gwinnett HS
|All-State Band
|Alex Tang
|Parkview HS
|All-State Band
|Amelia Young
|Parkview HS
|All-State Band
|Harrison Boone
|Parkview HS
|All-State Band
|Alysia Guo
|Parkview HS
|All-State Band
|Amy Wen
|Parkview HS
|All-State Band
|Chris Park
|Parkview HS
|All-State Band
|Cody Nguyen
|Parkview HS
|All-State Band
|Dat Dang
|Parkview HS
|All-State Band
|Grace Liu
|Parkview HS
|All-State Band
|Kellan Lane
|Parkview HS
|All-State Band
|Nathaniel Wasihun
|Parkview HS
|All-State Band
|Nora Beth Avery
|Parkview HS
|All-State Band
|Paulark Yan
|Parkview HS
|All-State Band
|Roman Thomas
|Parkview HS
|All-State Band
|Alexandra Tarassenko
|Paul Duke STEM HS
|All-State Band
|Emily Kim
|Peachtree Ridge HS
|All-State Band
|Michael Cameron
|Peachtree Ridge HS
|All-State Band
|Moses Kang
|Peachtree Ridge HS
|All-State Band
|Sandi Knezevic
|Peachtree Ridge HS
|All-State Band
|Grace Lenox
|Archer HS
|All-State Choir
|Luis Arguello
|Brookwood HS
|All-State Choir
|Dylan Bazzell
|Brookwood HS
|All-State Choir
|T'Naisha Cox
|Brookwood HS
|All-State Choir
|Alan Le
|Brookwood HS
|All-State Choir
|Jenny Qiu
|Brookwood HS
|All-State Choir
|Lillie Sims
|Brookwood HS
|All-State Choir
|Benjamin Dulcio
|Collins Hill HS
|All-State Choir
|Gia A. Hoang
|Collins Hill HS
|All-State Choir
|Jason Lambros
|Collins Hill HS
|All-State Choir
|Mary Katherine Malooley
|Collins Hill HS
|All-State Choir
|Elisabeth Povian
|Collins Hill HS
|All-State Choir
|Laura Sosa
|Collins Hill HS
|All-State Choir
|Michaela English
|Dacula HS
|All-State Choir
|Stephen Kamau
|Dacula HS
|All-State Choir
|Emily Torres
|Dacula HS
|All-State Choir
|Oluwaseun Ayeni
|Grayson HS
|All-State Choir
|Sibari Bakor
|Grayson HS
|All-State Choir
|Madison Binstock
|Grayson HS
|All-State Choir
|Zion Brannon
|Grayson HS
|All-State Choir
|Aaron Brown
|Grayson HS
|All-State Choir
|Braydon Horn
|Grayson HS
|All-State Choir
|Celine Houneou
|Grayson HS
|All-State Choir
|Spencer Kenyon
|Grayson HS
|All-State Choir
|Victoria Luongo
|Grayson HS
|All-State Choir
|Carter Phillips
|Grayson HS
|All-State Choir
|Bethany Ponder
|Grayson HS
|All-State Choir
|Jordan Thybulle
|Grayson HS
|All-State Choir
|Marley Williams
|Grayson HS
|All-State Choir
|Serene Harris
|Gwinnett School of Mathematics Science and Technology
|All-State Choir
|Nitya Jella
|Gwinnett School of Mathematics Science and Technology
|All-State Choir
|Audrey Jung
|Gwinnett School of Mathematics Science and Technology
|All-State Choir
|Adam Beaumont
|Lanier HS
|All-State Choir
|Brayden Gailey
|Lanier HS
|All-State Choir
|Eliana Keasler
|Lanier HS
|All-State Choir
|Evan Archer
|Mill Creek HS
|All-State Choir
|Julianne Archer
|Mill Creek HS
|All-State Choir
|Jordan Averett
|Mill Creek HS
|All-State Choir
|Alyssa Cornelius
|Mill Creek HS
|All-State Choir
|Nathan Curtis
|Mill Creek HS
|All-State Choir
|Cameron Diaz-Garcia
|Mill Creek HS
|All-State Choir
|Quinn Dillard
|Mill Creek HS
|All-State Choir
|Christian Donayre
|Mill Creek HS
|All-State Choir
|Harrison Eason
|Mill Creek HS
|All-State Choir
|Ellie Gray
|Mill Creek HS
|All-State Choir
|Emilyn Gray
|Mill Creek HS
|All-State Choir
|Elijah Johnson
|Mill Creek HS
|All-State Choir
|Jacob Lee
|Mill Creek HS
|All-State Choir
|Melany McGinniss
|Mill Creek HS
|All-State Choir
|Natalia Medeiros-Pinto
|Mill Creek HS
|All-State Choir
|Khelsey Melidor
|Mill Creek HS
|All-State Choir
|Kayla Park
|Mill Creek HS
|All-State Choir
|Eli Shaw
|Mill Creek HS
|All-State Choir
|Holly Smith
|Mill Creek HS
|All-State Choir
|Aurora Veres
|Mill Creek HS
|All-State Choir
|Phoebe Yoon
|Mill Creek HS
|All-State Choir
|Jordan Williams
|Norcross HS
|All-State Choir
|Kobe Achu
|North Gwinnett HS
|All-State Choir
|Caroline Brubaker
|North Gwinnett HS
|All-State Choir
|Claire Dunn
|North Gwinnett HS
|All-State Choir
|Emerie Ediger
|North Gwinnett HS
|All-State Choir
|Charlotte Howard
|North Gwinnett HS
|All-State Choir
|Danica Huang
|North Gwinnett HS
|All-State Choir
|Neelav Kharel
|North Gwinnett HS
|All-State Choir
|Kendall McCarthy
|North Gwinnett HS
|All-State Choir
|Caroline Neese
|North Gwinnett HS
|All-State Choir
|Grace Rivord
|North Gwinnett HS
|All-State Choir
|Ashley Rutledge
|North Gwinnett HS
|All-State Choir
|Keren Song
|North Gwinnett HS
|All-State Choir
|Emily Stephens
|North Gwinnett HS
|All-State Choir
|Emily Theisen
|North Gwinnett HS
|All-State Choir
|Sarah McHan
|Parkview HS
|All-State Choir
|Fiona Burnett
|Parkview HS
|All-State Choir
|Mike Cao
|Peachtree Ridge HS
|All-State Choir
|Joelle Choi
|Peachtree Ridge HS
|All-State Choir
|Cherry Chung
|Peachtree Ridge HS
|All-State Choir
|Stephanie Khasayan
|Peachtree Ridge HS
|All-State Choir
|Connor Hayes
|Crews MS
|All-State Choir
|Harrison Carr
|Crews MS
|All-State Choir
|Jadesola Adebomojo
|Crews MS
|All-State Choir
|Sean York
|Crews MS
|All-State Choir
|Anna Gainey
|Bay Creek MS
|All-State Choir
|Braylon Carter
|Bay Creek MS
|All-State Choir
|Rebecca Marcus
|Bay Creek MS
|All-State Choir
|Kaitlyn Horn
|Couch MS
|All-State Choir
|Christopher Shealy
|Creekland MS
|All-State Choir
|Sophia Carlton
|Duluth MS
|All-State Choir
|Eliza Schloss
|Five Forks MS
|All-State Choir
|Christian Simonson
|Jones MS
|All-State Choir
|Joshua Fraze
|Jones MS
|All-State Choir
|Kaylee Oh
|Jones MS
|All-State Choir
|Belle Choi
|Hull MS
|All-State Choir
|Sienna Ehlers
|Hull MS
|All-State Choir
|Zoey Ly
|Hull MS
|All-State Choir
|Caleb Napier
|Lanier MS
|All-State Choir
|Cameron Lott
|Lanier MS
|All-State Choir
|Lily Jones
|Lanier MS
|All-State Choir
|Marae Keniston
|Lanier MS
|All-State Choir
|Sophia Cuevas
|Lanier MS
|All-State Choir
|Jordan Zarwea
|McConnell MS
|All-State Choir
|Kelsey Fuqua
|McConnell MS
|All-State Choir
|McKenna Turman
|McConnell MS
|All-State Choir
|Averie Groenendal
|North Gwinnett MS
|All-State Choir
|Charlotte Lindsey
|North Gwinnett MS
|All-State Choir
|Claire Park
|North Gwinnett MS
|All-State Choir
|Jillian Vacha
|North Gwinnett MS
|All-State Choir
|Megan Magas
|North Gwinnett MS
|All-State Choir
|Patricia Gocan
|North Gwinnett MS
|All-State Choir
|Sarah Casey
|North Gwinnett MS
|All-State Choir
|Seonyu Park
|North Gwinnett MS
|All-State Choir
|Sophia Munch
|North Gwinnett MS
|All-State Choir
|Tatum Simmons
|North Gwinnett MS
|All-State Choir
|Benjamin Badinger
|Northbrook MS
|All-State Choir
|Suzanne Smith
|Osborne MS
|All-State Choir
|Julian Bonis
|Summerour MS
|All-State Choir
|Abby Davis
|Trickum MS
|All-State Choir
|Afsah Khan
|Trickum MS
|All-State Choir
|Evangelia Rothman
|Trickum MS
|All-State Choir
|Hannah-Claire Jowers
|Trickum MS
|All-State Choir
|Josie Chang
|Trickum MS
|All-State Choir
|Khyra Walters
|Trickum MS
|All-State Choir
|Sophia Kuechenmeister
|Trickum MS
|All-State Choir
|Daniel So
|Twin Rivers MS
|All-State Choir
|Whitney Roszell
|Twin Rivers MS
|All-State Choir
