The list of students from Gwinnett County Public Schools earning all-state honors in music or vocals is a long one. More than 370 students from the middle school and high school levels were recently named to the Georgia Music Educator Association's All-State Band, All-State Orchestra or All-State Choir. 

According to a press release from GCPS, students must go through a rigorous audition process in order to be selected. The artists competed against thousands of students from around the state and were selected based on two auditions. Members of the three All-State performing groups came together from around the state to perform at an event in Athens earlier this spring.

The following students from GCPS were named All-State:

List of Gwinnett County Public Schools students named All-Star musicians and vocalists

﻿Name School Group
Allison Wong Crews MS, All-State Orchestra
Kevin Jacob Crews MS, All-State Orchestra
Nathan Wong Crews MS, All-State Orchestra
Jayden Lee Coleman MS, All-State Orchestra
Jessie Kim Coleman MS, All-State Orchestra
Sabrina Lin Coleman MS, All-State Orchestra
YunJungna Kelly Choi Creekland MS All-State Orchestra
Ashley Chang Duluth MS All-State Orchestra
Brad Nicho Duluth MS All-State Orchestra
Eric Xu Duluth MS All-State Orchestra
Lela Stair Duluth MS All-State Orchestra
Allison Cheng Five Forks MS All-State Orchestra
Sarah Kruskamp Five Forks MS All-State Orchestra
Esther Jung Jones MS All-State Orchestra
Benjamin Moon Hull MS All-State Orchestra
Branden Kim Hull MS All-State Orchestra
Erin Park Hull MS All-State Orchestra
Hyunbin Moon Hull MS All-State Orchestra
Katie Son Hull MS All-State Orchestra
Nesha Soni Hull MS All-State Orchestra
Solomon Cho Hull MS All-State Orchestra
Celina Seoyeong Park Lanier MS All-State Orchestra
Sophia Yang Lanier MS All-State Orchestra
Alyssa Lee North Gwinnett MS All-State Orchestra
Davis Hatcher North Gwinnett MS All-State Orchestra
Eric Son North Gwinnett MS All-State Orchestra
Ethan Son North Gwinnett MS All-State Orchestra
Hailey Moon North Gwinnett MS All-State Orchestra
Hayden Yi North Gwinnett MS All-State Orchestra
Jeanne Yoon North Gwinnett MS All-State Orchestra
Joanne Chen North Gwinnett MS All-State Orchestra
Joshua Jeon North Gwinnett MS All-State Orchestra
Joshua Kim North Gwinnett MS All-State Orchestra
Joshua Yang North Gwinnett MS All-State Orchestra
Juha Hwang North Gwinnett MS All-State Orchestra
Katie Yim North Gwinnett MS All-State Orchestra
Lynden Baek North Gwinnett MS All-State Orchestra
Seungmin Pyo North Gwinnett MS All-State Orchestra
Yeseo Han North Gwinnett MS All-State Orchestra
Rebekah YeWon Kim Northbrook MS All-State Orchestra
Bryan Zaher Osborne MS All-State Orchestra
Danielle Chun Osborne MS All-State Orchestra
Sophia Tone Osborne MS All-State Orchestra
Victoria Jeon Osborne MS All-State Orchestra
Michael Neal Radloff MS All-State Orchestra
Alexis Kim Trickum MS All-State Orchestra
Calvin Tran Trickum MS All-State Orchestra
Matthew Xu Trickum MS All-State Orchestra
Ryan Shin Twin Rivers MS All-State Orchestra
Zahra Farooqi Twin Rivers MS All-State Orchestra
Zoe Lee Twin Rivers MS All-State Orchestra
Aaron Beraki Brookwood HS All-State Orchestra
Amen Gashaw Brookwood HS All-State Orchestra
Gregory Zhang Brookwood HS All-State Orchestra
Peyton Lightcap Brookwood HS All-State Orchestra
Stella Kwon Brookwood HS All-State Orchestra
Corban Johnson Collins Hill HS All-State Orchestra
Erin Choi Collins Hill HS All-State Orchestra
Irene Park Collins Hill HS All-State Orchestra
Jennifer Yu Collins Hill HS All-State Orchestra
Joseph Yeo Collins Hill HS All-State Orchestra
Joshua Yu Collins Hill HS All-State Orchestra
Lydia Choi Collins Hill HS All-State Orchestra
Miles Smith Collins Hill HS All-State Orchestra
Sean Kim Collins Hill HS All-State Orchestra
Shannon Cho Collins Hill HS All-State Orchestra
An Vu Duluth HS All-State Orchestra
Brian Pak Duluth HS All-State Orchestra
Grace Kwak Duluth HS All-State Orchestra
Hermes Mejia Duluth HS All-State Orchestra
John Lee Duluth HS All-State Orchestra
Jordan Little Duluth HS All-State Orchestra
Karen Yi Duluth HS All-State Orchestra
Nathan Shepherd Duluth HS All-State Orchestra
Nicholas Chang Duluth HS All-State Orchestra
Pearl Li Duluth HS All-State Orchestra
Yuji Yamada Duluth HS All-State Orchestra
Chandler Ahrens Grayson HS All-State Orchestra
Zachary Helms Grayson HS All-State Orchestra
Brandon Cabigon Soliber Gwinnett School of Mathematics Science and Technology All-State Orchestra
Abbygale Smith Gwinnett School of Mathematics Science and Technology All-State Orchestra
Brandon Lee Gwinnett School of Mathematics Science and Technology All-State Orchestra
Bryan Kim Gwinnett School of Mathematics Science and Technology All-State Orchestra
Daniel Ng Gwinnett School of Mathematics Science and Technology All-State Orchestra
David Kim Gwinnett School of Mathematics Science and Technology All-State Orchestra
Eric Park Gwinnett School of Mathematics Science and Technology All-State Orchestra
Gabriel Liu Gwinnett School of Mathematics Science and Technology All-State Orchestra
Jashua Liu Gwinnett School of Mathematics Science and Technology All-State Orchestra
Jean Yu Gwinnett School of Mathematics Science and Technology All-State Orchestra
Jonathan Gil Gwinnett School of Mathematics Science and Technology All-State Orchestra
Kailey Ford Gwinnett School of Mathematics Science and Technology All-State Orchestra
Neha Gregory Gwinnett School of Mathematics Science and Technology All-State Orchestra
Nevin Gregory Gwinnett School of Mathematics Science and Technology All-State Orchestra
Nishka Soni Gwinnett School of Mathematics Science and Technology All-State Orchestra
Olivia Cai Gwinnett School of Mathematics Science and Technology All-State Orchestra
Roland Mason Gwinnett School of Mathematics Science and Technology All-State Orchestra
Sanjna Prakash Gwinnett School of Mathematics Science and Technology All-State Orchestra
Suann Kim Gwinnett School of Mathematics Science and Technology All-State Orchestra
Yihe Li Gwinnett School of Mathematics Science and Technology All-State Orchestra
Katie Clark Mill Creek HS All-State Orchestra
Megan Huang Mill Creek HS All-State Orchestra
Olivia Durrence Mill Creek HS All-State Orchestra
Tyler Gemmell Mill Creek HS All-State Orchestra
Aiden Johnson Mountain View HS All-State Orchestra
Kailyn Brown Mountain View HS All-State Orchestra
Katie Shin Mountain View HS All-State Orchestra
Urim Lee Mountain View HS All-State Orchestra
Kevin Chen Norcross HS All-State Orchestra
Alexis Wilmot North Gwinnett HS All-State Orchestra
Alicia Shin North Gwinnett HS All-State Orchestra
Anand Krishnan North Gwinnett HS All-State Orchestra
Anna Murphy North Gwinnett HS All-State Orchestra
Caitlyne Lee North Gwinnett HS All-State Orchestra
Claire Hong North Gwinnett HS All-State Orchestra
Daniel Seog North Gwinnett HS All-State Orchestra
Doowon Kim North Gwinnett HS All-State Orchestra
Ellie Park North Gwinnett HS All-State Orchestra
Frank Zhou North Gwinnett HS All-State Orchestra
Jihwan Shin North Gwinnett HS All-State Orchestra
Jinsol Shin North Gwinnett HS All-State Orchestra
Khanh Pham North Gwinnett HS All-State Orchestra
Lucas Stancill North Gwinnett HS All-State Orchestra
Matthew Song North Gwinnett HS All-State Orchestra
Michelle Lee North Gwinnett HS All-State Orchestra
Nathan Kim North Gwinnett HS All-State Orchestra
Rachel Kwon North Gwinnett HS All-State Orchestra
Rachel Seong North Gwinnett HS All-State Orchestra
Richard Zhou North Gwinnett HS All-State Orchestra
Sageiana Codispoti North Gwinnett HS All-State Orchestra
Sarah Jo North Gwinnett HS All-State Orchestra
Sarah Park North Gwinnett HS All-State Orchestra
Songhyun Lee North Gwinnett HS All-State Orchestra
Sophie Lee North Gwinnett HS All-State Orchestra
Taehee Chang North Gwinnett HS All-State Orchestra
Heyi Alina Parkview HS All-State Orchestra
Siji Osunkoya Parkview HS All-State Orchestra
Aria Cox Paul Duke STEM HS All-State Orchestra
Ethan Rhoden Paul Duke STEM HS All-State Orchestra
Jasmine Hsu Paul Duke STEM HS All-State Orchestra
Andrew Jung Peachtree Ridge HS All-State Orchestra
Ben Cha Peachtree Ridge HS All-State Orchestra
Brian Ji Peachtree Ridge HS All-State Orchestra
Bryan Jeong Peachtree Ridge HS All-State Orchestra
Christia Saputera Peachtree Ridge HS All-State Orchestra
Christina Kim Peachtree Ridge HS All-State Orchestra
Chung Roy Lee Peachtree Ridge HS All-State Orchestra
Daniel Euno Park Peachtree Ridge HS All-State Orchestra
Elly Kim Peachtree Ridge HS All-State Orchestra
Grace Yu Peachtree Ridge HS All-State Orchestra
Isaac Cho Peachtree Ridge HS All-State Orchestra
Lauren Lee Peachtree Ridge HS All-State Orchestra
Mathew Kang Peachtree Ridge HS All-State Orchestra
Michael Cai Peachtree Ridge HS All-State Orchestra
Nina Nagarajan Peachtree Ridge HS All-State Orchestra
Olivia Juyeon Kim Peachtree Ridge HS All-State Orchestra
Ori Hyejun Kang Peachtree Ridge HS All-State Orchestra
Rebekah Kim Peachtree Ridge HS All-State Orchestra
Sunny Chang Peachtree Ridge HS All-State Orchestra
Timothy Cho Peachtree Ridge HS All-State Orchestra
Ebony Gipson Shiloh HS All-State Orchestra
Joseph Lee Coleman MS All-State Band
Parv Mahajan Coleman MS All-State Band
Julian Samuels Couch MS All-State Band
Jordyn Harrison Creekland MS All-State Band
Declan Johnston Creekland MS All-State Band
Gianna Kirouac Creekland MS All-State Band
Lea Mansour Duluth MS All-State Band
Mahreen Ali Duluth MS All-State Band
Adam Conner Jones MS All-State Band
Kevin Dang Jones MS All-State Band
Rachel Yeji North Gwinnett MS All-State Band
Eunice Kim North Gwinnett MS All-State Band
Sanjita Prakash North Gwinnett MS All-State Band
Yuna Alice North Gwinnett MS All-State Band
Austin Sim North Gwinnett MS All-State Band
Joel Lee North Gwinnett MS All-State Band
Benjamin Badinger Northbrook MS All-State Band
Chance Mullins Osborne MS All-State Band
Maggie Ezell Osborne MS All-State Band
Brett Andrews Shiloh MS All-State Band
Jeffrey Xu Trickum MS All-State Band
Jason Rojo Trickum MS All-State Band
Iris Fan Trickum MS All-State Band
Matthew Wu Trickum MS All-State Band
Andrew Morris Brookwood HS All-State Band
Ian Robinson Brookwood HS All-State Band
Jackee Gwynn Brookwood HS All-State Band
Jimmy Chancelor Collins Hill HS All-State Band
Jumi Park Collins Hill HS All-State Band
Mariana Schwark Collins Hill HS All-State Band
Annalise Rosati Duluth HS All-State Band
Isabel Brock Grayson HS All-State Band
Ben H Harris Grayson HS All-State Band
Zachary Gibbs Grayson HS All-State Band
Jennifer Kim Gwinnett School of Mathematics Science and Technology All-State Band
Ryan Li Gwinnett School of Mathematics Science and Technology All-State Band
Angelina Zhang Gwinnett School of Mathematics Science and Technology All-State Band
Henry Garcia Gwinnett School of Mathematics Science and Technology All-State Band
Keshav Parthasarathy Gwinnett School of Mathematics Science and Technology All-State Band
Hector Montalvo Lanier HS All-State Band
Colby Shaw Mill Creek HS All-State Band
Matthew Lamb Mill Creek HS All-State Band
Samuel Song Mill Creek HS All-State Band
Aria Mason Mill Creek HS All-State Band
Jackson Mose Mill Creek HS All-State Band
Kevin Jin Mill Creek HS All-State Band
Tyler Whittaker Mill Creek HS All-State Band
Abby Lewis Norcross HS All-State Band
Bailey Lesko Norcross HS All-State Band
Daniel Elsayegh Norcross HS All-State Band
Josh Underwood Norcross HS All-State Band
Joshua Konfrst Norcross HS All-State Band
Niko Avradopulos Norcross HS All-State Band
Brandon Alfaro Norcross HS All-State Band
Jonah Wu Norcross HS All-State Band
Sean Zhong Norcross HS All-State Band
Will Grogan Norcross HS All-State Band
Christine Kim North Gwinnett HS All-State Band
Eric Park North Gwinnett HS All-State Band
Grace Oh North Gwinnett HS All-State Band
Jason Mok North Gwinnett HS All-State Band
Kaitlyn Baek North Gwinnett HS All-State Band
Kylee Kim North Gwinnett HS All-State Band
Mitchell Roussey North Gwinnett HS All-State Band
Rin Lee North Gwinnett HS All-State Band
Ashley Yoon North Gwinnett HS All-State Band
Cherilyn Kim North Gwinnett HS All-State Band
Daniel Kim North Gwinnett HS All-State Band
Issac Jung North Gwinnett HS All-State Band
Josh Murzello North Gwinnett HS All-State Band
Justin Jeeho Jung North Gwinnett HS All-State Band
Alex Tang Parkview HS All-State Band
Amelia Young Parkview HS All-State Band
Harrison Boone Parkview HS All-State Band
Alysia Guo Parkview HS All-State Band
Amy Wen Parkview HS All-State Band
Chris Park Parkview HS All-State Band
Cody Nguyen Parkview HS All-State Band
Dat Dang Parkview HS All-State Band
Grace Liu Parkview HS All-State Band
Kellan Lane Parkview HS All-State Band
Nathaniel Wasihun Parkview HS All-State Band
Nora Beth Avery Parkview HS All-State Band
Paulark Yan Parkview HS All-State Band
Roman Thomas Parkview HS All-State Band
Alexandra Tarassenko Paul Duke STEM HS All-State Band
Emily Kim Peachtree Ridge HS All-State Band
Michael Cameron Peachtree Ridge HS All-State Band
Moses Kang Peachtree Ridge HS All-State Band
Sandi Knezevic Peachtree Ridge HS All-State Band
Grace Lenox Archer HS All-State Choir
Luis Arguello Brookwood HS All-State Choir
Dylan Bazzell Brookwood HS All-State Choir
T'Naisha Cox Brookwood HS All-State Choir
Alan Le Brookwood HS All-State Choir
Jenny Qiu Brookwood HS All-State Choir
Lillie Sims Brookwood HS All-State Choir
Benjamin Dulcio Collins Hill HS All-State Choir
Gia A. Hoang Collins Hill HS All-State Choir
Jason Lambros Collins Hill HS All-State Choir
Mary Katherine Malooley Collins Hill HS All-State Choir
Elisabeth Povian Collins Hill HS All-State Choir
Laura Sosa Collins Hill HS All-State Choir
Michaela English Dacula HS All-State Choir
Stephen Kamau Dacula HS All-State Choir
Emily Torres Dacula HS All-State Choir
Oluwaseun Ayeni Grayson HS All-State Choir
Sibari Bakor Grayson HS All-State Choir
Madison Binstock Grayson HS All-State Choir
Zion Brannon Grayson HS All-State Choir
Aaron Brown Grayson HS All-State Choir
Braydon Horn Grayson HS All-State Choir
Celine Houneou Grayson HS All-State Choir
Spencer Kenyon Grayson HS All-State Choir
Victoria Luongo Grayson HS All-State Choir
Carter Phillips Grayson HS All-State Choir
Bethany Ponder Grayson HS All-State Choir
Jordan Thybulle Grayson HS All-State Choir
Marley Williams Grayson HS All-State Choir
Serene Harris Gwinnett School of Mathematics Science and Technology All-State Choir
Nitya Jella Gwinnett School of Mathematics Science and Technology All-State Choir
Audrey Jung Gwinnett School of Mathematics Science and Technology All-State Choir
Adam Beaumont Lanier HS All-State Choir
Brayden Gailey Lanier HS All-State Choir
Eliana Keasler Lanier HS All-State Choir
Evan Archer Mill Creek HS All-State Choir
Julianne Archer Mill Creek HS All-State Choir
Jordan Averett Mill Creek HS All-State Choir
Alyssa Cornelius Mill Creek HS All-State Choir
Nathan Curtis Mill Creek HS All-State Choir
Cameron Diaz-Garcia Mill Creek HS All-State Choir
Quinn Dillard Mill Creek HS All-State Choir
Christian Donayre Mill Creek HS All-State Choir
Harrison Eason Mill Creek HS All-State Choir
Ellie Gray Mill Creek HS All-State Choir
Emilyn Gray Mill Creek HS All-State Choir
Elijah Johnson Mill Creek HS All-State Choir
Jacob Lee Mill Creek HS All-State Choir
Melany McGinniss Mill Creek HS All-State Choir
Natalia Medeiros-Pinto Mill Creek HS All-State Choir
Khelsey Melidor Mill Creek HS All-State Choir
Kayla Park Mill Creek HS All-State Choir
Eli Shaw Mill Creek HS All-State Choir
Holly Smith Mill Creek HS All-State Choir
Aurora Veres Mill Creek HS All-State Choir
Phoebe Yoon Mill Creek HS All-State Choir
Jordan Williams Norcross HS All-State Choir
Kobe Achu North Gwinnett HS All-State Choir
Caroline Brubaker North Gwinnett HS All-State Choir
Claire Dunn North Gwinnett HS All-State Choir
Emerie Ediger North Gwinnett HS All-State Choir
Charlotte Howard North Gwinnett HS All-State Choir
Danica Huang North Gwinnett HS All-State Choir
Neelav Kharel North Gwinnett HS All-State Choir
Kendall McCarthy North Gwinnett HS All-State Choir
Caroline Neese North Gwinnett HS All-State Choir
Grace Rivord North Gwinnett HS All-State Choir
Ashley Rutledge North Gwinnett HS All-State Choir
Keren Song North Gwinnett HS All-State Choir
Emily Stephens North Gwinnett HS All-State Choir
Emily Theisen North Gwinnett HS All-State Choir
Sarah McHan Parkview HS All-State Choir
Fiona Burnett Parkview HS All-State Choir
Mike Cao Peachtree Ridge HS All-State Choir
Joelle Choi Peachtree Ridge HS All-State Choir
Cherry Chung Peachtree Ridge HS All-State Choir
Stephanie Khasayan Peachtree Ridge HS All-State Choir
Connor Hayes Crews MS All-State Choir
Harrison Carr Crews MS All-State Choir
Jadesola Adebomojo Crews MS All-State Choir
Sean York Crews MS All-State Choir
Anna Gainey Bay Creek MS All-State Choir
Braylon Carter Bay Creek MS All-State Choir
Rebecca Marcus Bay Creek MS All-State Choir
Kaitlyn Horn Couch MS All-State Choir
Christopher Shealy Creekland MS All-State Choir
Sophia Carlton Duluth MS All-State Choir
Eliza Schloss Five Forks MS All-State Choir
Christian Simonson Jones MS All-State Choir
Joshua Fraze Jones MS All-State Choir
Kaylee Oh Jones MS All-State Choir
Belle Choi Hull MS All-State Choir
Sienna Ehlers Hull MS All-State Choir
Zoey Ly Hull MS All-State Choir
Caleb Napier Lanier MS All-State Choir
Cameron Lott Lanier MS All-State Choir
Lily Jones Lanier MS All-State Choir
Marae Keniston Lanier MS All-State Choir
Sophia Cuevas Lanier MS All-State Choir
Jordan Zarwea McConnell MS All-State Choir
Kelsey Fuqua McConnell MS All-State Choir
McKenna Turman McConnell MS All-State Choir
Averie Groenendal North Gwinnett MS All-State Choir
Charlotte Lindsey North Gwinnett MS All-State Choir
Claire Park North Gwinnett MS All-State Choir
Jillian Vacha North Gwinnett MS All-State Choir
Megan Magas North Gwinnett MS All-State Choir
Patricia Gocan North Gwinnett MS All-State Choir
Sarah Casey North Gwinnett MS All-State Choir
Seonyu Park North Gwinnett MS All-State Choir
Sophia Munch North Gwinnett MS All-State Choir
Tatum Simmons North Gwinnett MS All-State Choir
Benjamin Badinger Northbrook MS All-State Choir
Suzanne Smith Osborne MS All-State Choir
Julian Bonis Summerour MS All-State Choir
Abby Davis Trickum MS All-State Choir
Afsah Khan Trickum MS All-State Choir
Evangelia Rothman Trickum MS All-State Choir
Hannah-Claire Jowers Trickum MS All-State Choir
Josie Chang Trickum MS All-State Choir
Khyra Walters Trickum MS All-State Choir
Sophia Kuechenmeister Trickum MS All-State Choir
Daniel So Twin Rivers MS All-State Choir
Whitney Roszell Twin Rivers MS All-State Choir

Recommended for you

Tags

Stay Informed

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.