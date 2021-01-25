Gwinnett County Public Schools will host a Special Education Virtual Teacher Career Fair this Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon.
According to GCPS officials, contracts of employment for the 2021-22 school year will be offered. Those eligible to attend must be certified (or will be by July 2021) in any field of special education.
Interviews will be held to fill the following positions:
• Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD)
• Emotional and Behavioral Disorders (EBD)
• Specific Learning Disabilities (SLD)
• Intellectual Disabilities (ID)
• Interrelated Resource (IRR)
• Physical and Health Disabilities/Orthopedic Impairment (OI)
• Visual Impairments (VI)
• Speech/Language Impairments (Speech-Language Pathology)
Registration to attend the fair closes on Thursday, or when all interview times have been filled. Information about pursuing a special dducation internship can be found here.
GCPS officials note that a request to participate does not guarantee an interview. Only those candidates who have received interview confirmations will be given access to the virtual career fair platform.
Contact gcpsteach@gcpsk12.org for additional information.
