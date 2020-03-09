Gwinnett County Public Schools leaders singled out GCPS Director of Fine Arts David DuBose as the recipient of the Georgia Music Educators Association Administrative Leadership Award.
“Every fine arts teacher knows and has benefitted from the support of Mr. DuBose,” Associate Superintendent Jonathan Patterson said. “Every year he makes it a point to visit their classrooms and identify direct support.”
GMEA recognizes professionally active administrators from the local school or district level who are professionally active in Georgia education for their leadership and support of music education.
DuBose was honored for his commitment to supporting exemplary fine arts programs in every school. Annually, he visits every fine arts teacher within Gwinnett County Public Schools to ensure instructors have access and opportunity to engage with the instructional tools, resources, and professional learning to support high quality fine arts teaching and learning.
