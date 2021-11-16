Students from the School of the Arts at Central Gwinnett High School perform during the school’s dedication celebration on Sunday. The arts centric school is a partnership between Gwinnett County Public Schools, the Aurora Theatre and city of Lawrenceville.
A dance student from the School of the Arts at Central Gwinnett High School performs during the school’s dedication celebration on Sunday. The arts centric school is a partnership between Gwinnett County Public Schools, the Aurora Theatre and city of Lawrenceville.
Gwinnett County Public Schools Superintendent Calvin Watts speaks during the School of the Arts at Central Gwinnett High School's dedication celebration on Sunday. The arts centric school is a partnership between Gwinnett County Public Schools, the Aurora Theatre and city of Lawrenceville.
Gwinnett County School Board member Steve Knudsen speaks during the School of the Arts at Central Gwinnett High School's dedication celebration on Sunday. The arts centric school is a partnership between Gwinnett County Public Schools, the Aurora Theatre and city of Lawrenceville.
Aurora Theatre co-founder Anthony Rodriguez speaks during the School of the Arts at Central Gwinnett High School's dedication celebration on Sunday. The arts centric school is a partnership between Gwinnett County Public Schools, the Aurora Theatre and city of Lawrenceville.
Central Gwinnett High School Principal Shane Orr speaks during the School of the Arts at Central Gwinnett's dedication celebration on Sunday. The arts centric school is a partnership between Gwinnett County Public Schools, the Aurora Theatre and city of Lawrenceville.
Lawrenceville Mayor David Still speaks during the School of the Arts at Central Gwinnett High School's dedication celebration on Sunday. The arts centric school is a partnership between Gwinnett County Public Schools, the Aurora Theatre and city of Lawrenceville.
A music student from the School of the Arts at Central Gwinnett High School performs during the school’s dedication celebration on Sunday. The arts centric school is a partnership between Gwinnett County Public Schools, the Aurora Theatre and city of Lawrenceville.
A student from the School of the Arts at Central Gwinnett High School performs during the school's dedication celebration on Sunday. The arts centric school is a partnership between Gwinnett County Public Schools, the Aurora Theatre and city of Lawrenceville.
Artwork created by a student from the School of the Arts at Central Gwinnett High School is shown on display during the school's dedication celebration on Sunday. The arts centric school is a partnership between Gwinnett County Public Schools, the Aurora Theatre and city of Lawrenceville.
Photos: Gwinnett County Public Schools
Photo: Gwinnett County Public Schools
A dance student from the School of the Arts at Central Gwinnett High School performs during the school’s dedication celebration on Sunday. The arts centric school is a partnership between Gwinnett County Public Schools, the Aurora Theatre and city of Lawrenceville.
Photo: Gwinnett County Public Schools
Photo: Gwinnett County Public Schools
Photo: Gwinnett County Public Schools
Photo: Gwinnett County Public Schools
Photo: Gwinnett County Public Schools
Photo: Gwinnett County Public Schools
Photo: Gwinnett County Public Schools
Artwork created by students from the School of the Arts at Central Gwinnett High School is shown on display during the school’s dedication celebration on Sunday.
Photo: Gwinnett County Public Schools
Photo: Gwinnett County Public Schools
Photo: Gwinnett County Public Schools
Photo: Gwinnett County Public Schools
Photo: Gwinnett County Public Schools
Officials from Gwinnett County Public Schools, the city of Lawrenceville and the Aurora Theatre gathered at Central Gwinnett High School on Sunday to celebrate art.
Or rather, they celebrated the teaching of art.
GCPS, the city and the Aurora held a dedication celebration for the new School of the Arts at Central Gwinnett. The school system, city and theater partnered to establish the school, which provides professional-level arts training to to Gwinnett students. The school-within-a-school opened this fall.
