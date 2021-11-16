Officials from Gwinnett County Public Schools, the city of Lawrenceville and the Aurora Theatre gathered at Central Gwinnett High School on Sunday to celebrate art.

Or rather, they celebrated the teaching of art.

GCPS, the city and the Aurora held a dedication celebration for the new School of the Arts at Central Gwinnett. The school system, city and theater partnered to establish the school, which provides professional-level arts training to to Gwinnett students. The school-within-a-school opened this fall.

