While students are learning online for the remainder of the academic calendar, Gwinnett County Public Schools is proceeding with the initial steps of kindergarten registration, as planned.
Online registration for kindergarten students for the 2020-21 school year opened on Tuesday. Parents and guardians of children who will be five years old on or before Sept. 1, 2020, are encouraged to begin the registration process by visiting the website of the school their child will attend. Parents can use GCPS' school locator web page to find out what attendance zone they live in.
The school district is adding some digital components this year by asking parents and guardians to upload pertinent documents to the registration portal. Most document attachments (PDF, JPG, DOC, PNG) are compatible. The file size limit is 2 MB.
Families who are unable to obtain the required immunization or screening documents due to the COVID-19 situation will be given additional time to obtain those documents but should go ahead and begin the online registration process.
The documents families will need for registration include:
• An official document showing proof of birth date. Examples include an original birth certificate or birth registration, an official state or federal form with date of birth, or a passport. For a fee, parents can order a birth certificate for a child born in Georgia through the state’s ROVER service.
• Proof of residency in the attendance zone. The school requires proof of residency, which may be verified by presenting a current utility bill (excluding phone bills) AND one of the following documents: a non-contingent sales contract, current lease/rental agreement, most recent income tax return, current paycheck stub, current residential property tax, statement or bill, current warranty or quitclaim deed, current home purchase agreement, current homeowner’s insurance policy.
Documents presented for residency verification must include the same address as the accompanying utility bill. A deed without an address is acceptable if accompanied by two utility bills (excluding telephone bills) with same address in the attendance zone. A contingency contract is not acceptable. If the parent lives with a friend or family member and needs information about verifying residency, they can call the local school regarding a third-person affidavit of residency.
• Photo ID. The person enrolling a student should present proper identification. This identification may include a driver’s license, a state identification card, a passport, or other official photo identification, such as an ID card obtained through an official government agency or consulate.
• A Georgia certificate of immunization. By state law, a valid Georgia Certificate of Immunization (Department of Public Health Form No. 3231) or a notarized Affidavit of Religious Exemption (Department of Public Health Form No. 2208, available from the school) is required for enrollment. The certificate of immunization must be completed by the health department or your healthcare provider. A valid Form No. 3231 must be marked with either “Date of Expiration” or as “Complete for School Attendance.” (A certificate marked with a “Date of Expiration” expires on the date indicated. A current certificate must be submitted within 30 days of expiration.) A medical exemption, if applicable, should be noted on Form No. 3231 with a current date of expiration.
• Evidence of vision, hearing, dental, and nutrition screening obtained in the past year. This information should be on a current Georgia Form No. 3300 (rev. 2013), available from the health department or a physician and dentist and dated within the last 12 months. Letters from appropriate healthcare professionals and out-of-state certificates are acceptable, if completed within the last 12 months and stapled to the state form.
• Proof of authorized person to enroll (only required of non-birth parents). The following people are authorized to enroll students: parent (natural or adoptive), legal guardian, grandparent with a properly executed power of attorney for the care of a minor child, kinship caregiver with a properly executed Kinship Caregiver Affidavit, or foster parent appointed by a state agency.
• The child’s social security number. State law requires that schools ask for this number at the time of enrollment. Students will be enrolled, even if the number is not provided. However, parents not providing a number will be asked to sign a waiver.
Local schools typically host kindergarteners in person and perform an assessment in May. Once the COVID-19 situation has been resolved, schools will plan activities to welcome and introduce new kindergartners to school, according to a district spokesperson.
Families are asked to periodically check the website of their child’s future school for updates on these activities.
