Berkmar High School junior Mateo Zambrano bolted a shiny new spotlight to a stand in the studio section of Ebone Liggines’ classroom. He and his classmate, senior Jaylin Harrell, were preparing to help one of their classmates record footage for their tutorial project.
Students in Berkmar’s Level 4 video production class are independent, allowing Liggines to mentor lower-level students. As Level 4 video production students, Harrell and Zambrano are part of a group that helps lower-level students get their projects off the ground.
“We’re kind of interns,” Zambrano said. “(Level 4) does things to help the lower classes.”
Zambrano, Harrell and their fellow Level 4 students all donned their white Berkmar Digital Network T-shirts with a clapboard printed on front. Liggines said she has no shortage of project requests from various departments at Berkmar — students were working on editing together auditions for the school chorus on Monday. Liggines said the Berkmar Digital Network produces content for high school film competitions as well.
“They come in, they create tutorials — any of my more advanced projects I give to them,” Liggines said. “They’re pretty self-sufficient.”
The level of student engagement signals a future opportunity for Gwinnett County Public Schools to continue to develop its career and technical education offerings. Students currently earning their diploma in the audio-visual technology pathway at Berkmar High School won’t have the opportunity to participate in the school’s future Film and Digital Arts Program, but they show that interest exists for students in Gwinnett County in a subject that typically requires experienced instructors and high student commitment.
Berkmar hopes to introduce courses that will be part of the new program on a rolling basis leading up to 2021. The full program may not be realized until the Class of 2025 graduates from Berkmar having spent four years in the Film and Digital Arts program. Although this timeline is an early projection, Gwinnett County Public Schools is confident the interest in digital arts is present and professional opportunities in the area are ample.
“We have engaged a lot of professionals in this area, as well as many of our own people,” associate superintendent Steve Flynt said. “We have a lot of work left to do.”
Expanding on a concept
Berkmar High School is one of seven Gwinnett County schools that offers an audio-video technology pathway in its Media, Arts and Communications academy.
Berkmar’s program, however, aims to emphasize industry experience and college credit. The high school will be the site of a Film and Digital Arts Program that is designed to prepare and place Gwinnett County students in an active Atlanta film industry.
“The number of businesses that have located here has just been booming, especially in the Atlanta region,” Flynt said. “We’ve been meeting with industry professionals, as well as the Georgia Film Academy, to learn a little more about what’s going on in the industry and how we can prepare students to be more ready.”
Flynt said the district is eyeing pathways in lighting, film, sound, staging, animation and broadcasting. The district also looks to pilot new courses, including a dramatic and screenwriting course.
The program’s goal early in its conception is that students will be able to graduate from high school with college credit and industry and pathway certifications in film and digital arts. Students will be provided unique learning experiences, setting and schedules through internships and work-based learning opportunities. Students will enter post-secondary school or the workplace with job skills necessary to work in the film industry.
Berkmar High School principal Durant Williams has spent less than a year in his office, but he’s already discussed the district’s vision of the program.
“The goal is our kids leave here with an enhanced ability to be able to go straight into the industry, whether it be through industry certifications or higher education, at a much higher level than than entry level,” Williams said.
A good fit
Berkmar lent itself to a good focal point for the program in terms of its central location, which could help students access professional opportunities when enrolled in the academy.
Berkmar High School is also due for a building addition that is scheduled to be completed in August 2021. The new building will directly benefit fine arts at Berkmar with the addition of a 500-seat theater, classrooms for band, orchestra, chorus, dance and a MIDI lab for audio-visual tech students. The addition will secondarily benefit the rest of the school by opening up more space previously occupied by fine arts. Modifications of the existing space will add an art classroom and two lecture halls. The addition will bring the schools capacity to nearly 3,000 students.
The building addition at Berkmar will serve the needs of the Film and Digital Arts program with plans to build a soundstage. Flynt said there’s also a logical connection between Berkmar’s signature construction and architecture programs and set design, another factor in the district’s decision to base the program at Berkmar High School.
“It just made sense for Berkmar High School, because we already have some of the foundational pieces in place and we’re geographically located in an ideal situation,” Williams said.
Providing experience
Audio-Visual Tech students at GCPS academy schools already earn certificates in Adobe creative software, but Flynt said the Film and Digital Arts school at Berkmar will take that a step further by offering certification in Avid and other production-related software and equipment. The district also seeks to create dual enrollment opportunities, with one potential partner being the Georgia Film Academy.
“We believe we know a number of the players out there right now,” Flynt said. “But by the development of this program and continued discussion in the community, we’re going to hear from many more.”
Flynt said the district is eying opportunities for student projects to be entered in film festivals. District officials also envision the district holding its own film festival, open to students in other audio-visual arts academies.
“The engagement of the students is really strong (at Berkmar), and we believe this is just going to build on that,” Flynt said.
