Gwinnett County freshmen enrolled in college and career readiness academies at seven schools are getting an opportunity to connect with career professionals in a virtual setting to learn about various professions that they can study as they continue their educations.
Gwinnett County Public Schools is offering Career Connections Virtual events through the beginning of February, district officials have announced. The first virtual events were held this past week, but the majority of them begin Monday.
“Students who attend the event will explore careers and learn about programs offered at their schools at the Technical Education Program at Grayson High School and Maxwell High School of Technology,” district officials said. “As part of the events, students will also hear from local professionals who participate in pre-recorded industry panels and via virtual booths.”
The events are open to freshmen in the college and career readiness academies at Berkmar, Central Gwinnett, Discovy, Lanier, Meadowcreek, Shiloh and South Gwinnett high schools. Each school will do their virtual career connections event on a different day.
Berkmar’s will be held on Monday, followed by Discovery on Wednesday, Shiloh on Jan. 28, South Gwinnett on Jan. 29, Central Gwinnett on Feb. 1 and Meadowcreek on Feb. 2. Each session will be held from 7:30 until 10:30 a.m.
Lanier High School had two programs this past week, on Tuesday and Thursday.
Keynote speeches will be delivered by Los Angeles Clippers basketball player Lou Williams, a South Gwinnett graduate, and actor Jason Dirden, a Morehouse College graduate who stars in the OWN drama “Greenleaf.”
The events will include the following panels:
♦ STEM Panel — Panelists include: Victor Montgomery, Technology Manager, State Farm; Jennifer Horton, President, Collins & Arnold Construction Co.; Necole Dejoie, Director of Information Technology & Collaboration, Boston Consulting Group; and Tommy Withrow, Business Development Manager, Michelin
♦ Fine Arts & Communication Panel — Panelists include: Kelly Criss, Director of Corporate & Individual Giving, Aurora Theatre; Dan A. R. Kelly, Screenwriter and Instructor, Georgia Film Academy; Nikki Toombs, Director of Education, Kenny Leon’s True Colors Theatre Company; Jackson Pearce, author
♦ Healthcare Panel — Panelists include: Dr. Matt Woods, 2nd Year Integrated Cardiac Surgery Resident Physician, University of Pennsylvania; Meridith Watts, Registered Nurse and Health Science Coordinator, Northside Gwinnett and McClure Health Science HS; Dr. Ray Dominici Jr., Internal Medicine, Federal Prisons.
♦ Business Panel — Panelists include: Jasmine Billings, Community Development Manager, City of Lawrenceville; Steve Parker, Financial Center Manager, Fifth Third Bank; Cole Porter, Vice President, Porter Steel Inc.; and Sheldon Stovall, Digital Products and Transformation Leader, NBA Digital/Warner Media
♦ Postsecondary Panel — Panelists include: Seth Loree, Coordinator for Studen♦ t Recruitment, Gwinnett Technical College; Chuck Little, HR Director, Atlanta Electrical Contractors Association; and Aaliyah Muhammad, Assistant Director of Admissions, Georgia Gwinnett College.
♦ Virtual Booths — Abide Fitness, Adaptive Marketing, Associated Credit Union, Aurora Theatre, Aviation Institute of Maintenance, Bungie Studios, CEFGA, Decatur Pediatric Group, Georgia United Credit Union, Gwinnett Department of Water Resources, HBCU Changer, IntraSee, Keller Williams, Launch Light Films, Life University, Long Engineering, Macy’s, Masterpiece, Mighty 8th Media, Obria Medical Clinics, Pond & Co, Primerica, SeSo, Smallwood, Tangent Animation
