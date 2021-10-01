Gwinnett County Public Schools hosting local career fairs in search of bus drivers

School bus drivers are needed at Gwinnett County Public Schools. And the school district is hitting the road this month to meet and hire prospective drivers.
GCPS is hosting several upcoming career fairs, including a pair on Saturday at Oktoberfest celebrations in Duluth and Lawrenceville.
According to the district, GCPS drivers are paid from $17.98 to $25.48 per hour and between six and eight daily work hours for morning and afternoon routes. The district said the positions include benefits, fully paid training "and a great work schedule."
"(School bus drivers) follow the student calendar and enjoy the benefit of time off on student holidays as well as summers off with full pay," the district said in a press release.
Prospective drivers don’t need to hold a Commercial Driver’s License (CDL). The GCPS Transportation Department trains and supports new drivers through the process, the district said.
"New drivers receive full pay throughout our award-winning and professional CDL training program," the district said.
Applicants must be 21 or older, have a good driving record, and have a high school diploma or GED.
The district said these are the upcoming career fairs for prospective bus drivers:
• Saturday: Noon to 5 p.m. at Oktoberfest in Downtown Duluth, located at 3167 Main St. in Duluth.
• Saturday: 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Oktoberfest in Downtown Lawrenceville, located at 70 S. Clayton St. in Lawrenceville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.