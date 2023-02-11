GCPS_Counselors.jpeg

Dr. Natalie Pugh, Dr. Cedric Cooks, Superintendent Calvin Watts, Teshia Dula, Jameela Hall and Dr. Eric Davidson 

 Photo: Gwinnett County Public Schools

In commemorating National School Counseling Week, Gwinnett County Public Schools held an awards program on Feb. 7 to recognize its top counseling award winners for 2023.

Those honored included Dr. Natalie Pugh of Gwin Oaks Elementary School, Jameela Hall of Lilburn Middle School and Dr. Cedric Cooks of Norcross High School. In addition, Dr. Eric Davidson, principal at Duluth High School was recognized as the Mary Joe Hannaford Counselor Administrator of the Year Award.

