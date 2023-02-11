In commemorating National School Counseling Week, Gwinnett County Public Schools held an awards program on Feb. 7 to recognize its top counseling award winners for 2023.
Those honored included Dr. Natalie Pugh of Gwin Oaks Elementary School, Jameela Hall of Lilburn Middle School and Dr. Cedric Cooks of Norcross High School. In addition, Dr. Eric Davidson, principal at Duluth High School was recognized as the Mary Joe Hannaford Counselor Administrator of the Year Award.
At the awards program, the school district also honored Duluth High School as a 2022 Recognized ASCA Model Program (RAMP) recipient. There are 34 counseling departments in the school system that are recipients of the RAMP National Award, which is awarded by the American School Counselor Association and recognizes schools that have established comprehensive data-driven counseling programs.
This marks the second time Duluth High School has received RAMP recognition.
Here’s a look at those honored on Feb. 7:
Dr. Natalie Pugh, Elementary School Counselor of the Year
Natalie Pugh’s drive to help students does not go unnoticed at Gwin Oaks Elementary School.
“Natalie is one of the best parts of being at Gwin Oaks Elementary,” said Dr. Craig Barlow, Gwin Oaks’ principal in a news release. “She is often the first voice a new student, family or teacher hears. She speaks into people’s lives positivity, hope and a sense of purpose.”
Pugh spearheaded successful initiatives at to help the school meet its goals of reducing the number of absences among English Language Learners (ELL) and improving test scores among fourth-grade ELL students on the Georgia Milestones Assessment.
Relationship building is paramount among Pugh’s specialties.
“I have always known the importance of being visible and being known in a school, and I strive to make sure I know my students and they know me as a safe, trusted adult to support them in their academic journey,” she said.
“Without Natalie, we would not have a successful PBIS (Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports) program,” said Barlow. “Without Natalie, so many students would not have learned how to adapt to a new school and country. Without Natalie, so many first-generation families wouldn’t have known how to navigate the process of ‘how things really work.’
“One of my favorite parts of the job is getting to observe Natalie with her lunchtime small groups. I am amazed that children who never say a word to anyone come alive in her small groups. They share. They laugh. They grow. They learn. Our school is better because of Natalie Pugh. Our neighborhood is better because of Natalie Pugh. Our world is better because of Natalie Pugh.
Jameela Hall, Middle School Counselor of the Year
A school counselor for more than 20 years, Jameela Hall is considered a bridge builder and a tireless advocate for systemic changes to close achievement gaps.
“I communicate with students and parents to inform them about supplemental support opportunities offered before and after school,” said Hall. “To address equity, access and success for each, every and all children, I pursue partnerships with parents and guardians by inviting them to school events so they may gain an understanding of our school program and plans to help their children excel.
“In turn, (parents) are more engaged in their child’s educational experience. School-family partnerships have benefited families in the last few years, as parents have expressed feelings of acceptance and feel better equipped to support their children.”
Dr. Nicole Irish, principal at Lilburn Middle School, said Hall has a gift for bringing people together.
“Ms. Hall knows our students by name, she understands the personalities, family dynamics and needs of the students she serves,” said Irish. “To address equity, access and success for each and every child, she seeks to collaborate with school and community stakeholders.”
Coordinating the school’s successful College to Career Week is just one of Hall’s many accomplishments.
“The goal of hosting a college career day is also to encourage students to see the relevance of education and its connection to their career goals, aspirations and future plans.”
Dr. Cedric Cooks, Secondary School Counselor of the Year
During his own days as a student, Cedric Cooks often didn’t feel he had the support he needed from his school counselor, which influences his work on a daily basis.
“I desire for my students to have a far better educational experience than I received,” said Cooks, who began his educational career as a middle school language arts teacher and later taught high school English. “This is one of the reasons I am so passionate about the field of school counseling. I want students to have positive school experiences that will allow them to explore the endless opportunities and potential they possess.
“Unfortunately, for many students, school can be filled with traumatic experiences, from bullying and harassment at the ends of peers, unfair or unequal discipline practices of administrators, negative attitudes and perceptions of teachers (and) limiting access to advanced courses. As a school counselor, it is my responsibility to provide the necessary support to help eliminate harmful practices that impact students’ ability to learn and achieve in a safe, nurturing environment.”
Norcross High School principal William Bishop noted that Cooks goes the extra mile to give his students the best possible options for their future choices.
“I have seen this when he identifies a student who can try an AP class for the first time,” said Bishop. “I’ve seen this when he guides a student through a difficult situation with a fellow student so they can focus on their learning. I’ve also seen this when he stays after school with a senior to help them complete their FAFSA. His support and dedication have impacted the lives of so many students.”
Dr. Eric Davidson, Mary Joe Hannaford Counselor Administrator of the Year
“Yes! Whatever you need.”
According to the counseling staff at Duluth High School, that’s the consistent response they receive when they speak to Davidson about their needs or ideas. Davidson said he will “turn over every rock” to make sure faculty, staff and counselors feel supported and address the needs of students.
In recent years, Duluth High has not only see the implementation of new and additional counseling services but existing counseling services have also been improved. Davidson also recognizes that ratios are critical to student achievement and to that end he has added two full-time counseling positions (including a ninth-grade counselor and a student support counselor who works closely with the school’s discipline assistant principals).
As has been the case for a number of years, counselors from Gwinnet County Public Schools continue to be among the most celebrated when it comes to state and national honors. Teshia Stovall Dula, a counselor at Gwinnett Online Campus was named the school system’s Writer of the Year and was also a finalist for the 2021 National School Counselor of the Year award.
Dula joins an impressive group of school system counselors who have been nationally recognized. Others include Laura Ross of Five Forks Middle School (the 2020 National School Counselor of the Year), Stacey Miller (a 2016 semifinalist), Jennifer Diaz of Lanier Middle School (a 2015 finalist), Andrea Hodgin (a 2015 semifinalist) and Robin Zorn of Mason Elementary School (the 2014 National School Counselor of the Year).
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.