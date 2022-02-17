Gwinnett County Public Schools recently commemorated National School Counseling Week by highlighting the critical role school counselors play in the academic achievement and overall wellbeing of students.
In a streamed awards program on Feb. 8, the school district recognized its top counseling award winners for 2022. Those honored included Dr. Towanda Hunter of Hopkins Elementary School in Lilburn, Elizabeth Butler of Crews Middle School in Lawrenceville, Donyale Turner of Duluth High School, and Dr. Lesley Y. Pendleton of Berkeley Lake Elementary School, who received the Mary Joe Hannaford Counselor Administrator of the Year award.
The program also included honors for Berkley Lake Elementary School as a 2021 Recognized ASCA Model Program (RAMP) recipient. The school district has 34 counseling departments that have received the RAMP national award from the American School Counselor Association. This is the third time the school has received the honor.
Also, Teshia Stovall Dula, a counselor at Hull Middle School in Duluth was recognized for being a finalist for the 2021 National School Counselor of the Year award, an honor also held by Laura Ross of Five Forks Middle School in Lawrenceville (who was named the 2020 National School Counselor of the Year), Stacey Miller (2016), Jennifer Diaz of Lanier Middle School in Sugar Hill (2015), Andrea Hodgin (2015), and Robin Zorn of Mason Elementary School in Duluth, who in 2014 was named the National School Counselor of the Year.
Here's a brief look at this year’s award winners:
Dr. Towanda Hunter
Hunter was named the school district’s Elementary School Counselor of the Year. She’s a big believer in community collaboration to help students and has worked with a local organization called Vision to Learn to provide students with free vision screenings, eye exams and glasses.
Some 600 students received screenings, more than 215 students received eye exams, more than 175 students received glasses and an additional 24 students with major issues were referred to outside facilities and service providers.
“Throughout my time at Hopkins, I have known Dr. Hunter to be a go-getter,” said school principal Gabriel Zaragoza. “In the schoolhouse, Dr. Hunter uses every available minute to support students. You can find her delivering group lessons in dress-up gear like Mr. Potato Head, working with individuals or small groups, or supporting some of our smallest learners understand how we make friends.”
“Every child deserves a champion and I strive to be that champion for all students that I serve,” Hunter said.
Elizabeth Butler
At Crews Middle School, Butler – who was named the school district’s Middle School Counselor of the Year – takes a holistic approach to counseling, placing her focus on getting to know the whole student.
“I want to know my students on a personal level – the things they like, their family dynamics and traditions, their plans for the day, the year or beyond,” said Butler, who has spent 15 years in school counseling. “I take the time to get to know them as people, not just as students. It is from this deeper understanding of individuals that fuels my desire to advocate.”
Seven years ago, Butler spearheaded efforts to establish the “No Place for Hate” program at Crews Middle and students have engaged in a host of activities to earn the annual “No Place for Hate” designation for the school.
“Mrs. Butler provides support and nurturing for our sixth graders and helps them feel comfortable in their own skin at a time when it isn’t so easy to feel comfortable and confident in their own skin,” said school principal Dr. Brett Savage. “Mrs. Butler cares deeply and acts assertively to support those under her care, working to understand the true need of each student and then meet those needs to the best of her ability.”
Donyale Turner
Named the school district’s Secondary School Counselor of the Year, Turner not only counsels students, but she also works with other school counselors to share the experience she’s gained from a quarter-century in the field.
Turner serves as the school district’s New Counselor Induction representative and meets with new counselors, providing them with resources, referrals and sound advice.
“As the new counselor induction representative for Gwinnett County Public Schools, internship supervisor and member of the Duluth Equity Committee, and a guest speaker at numerous conferences, I have used these platforms to express the importance of data when designing a counseling program and assessing student needs.”
She was also a key player in the establishment of Duluth High’s Social Emotional Learning, developing activities for teachers, advisement lessons for students and the framework to move forward.
“Whether it is providing coats, meals, eyeglasses or Christmas presents, she is always working quietly behind the scenes to make sure our students needs are met,” said school principal Dr. Eric Davidson. “We consider ourselves blessed to have a person of her caliber and character serving our students.”
Dr. Lesley Y. Pendleton
Referred to as “a school counselor’s dream principal,” Pendleton is an advocate of her school’s counseling department and often takes an active role in assisting staff members. She joined a group of counselors who sought to establish a voluntary trauma-sensitive steering committee and has remained an active member of the group.
“She does the work right alongside of the counselors and teachers on the committee,” said Laura Marantz, a counselor at the school. “When we were collecting data on our trauma needs, we discovered our staff needed protection from compassion fatigue. Concerned, Dr. Pendleton acted swiftly and thoughtfully – creating Staff Fun Fridays, adding community-building circles to most meetings and giving us time to process difficult topics and experiences together.”
