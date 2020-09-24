Gwinnett County Public Schools has held virtual job fairs for prospective substitute teachers this month, and the district has two more scheduled for next week.
Those job fairs will be held Sept. 28 at 2 p.m. and Sept. 30 at 6 p.m. Links to the job fairs can be found at: https://bit.ly/32vcWpf.
According to GCPS, applicants must complete an online application (Posting #66797), provide a reference, provide college diploma or transcripts (at least 60 semester hours or 90 quarters hours from an accredited institution), and complete GCPS Substitute Teacher Training Program (unless applicant has a valid or expired teaching certificate or has completed practicum or student teaching in GCPS).
"Substitutes work in our schools on daily or longer assignments, providing instruction through an in-person, digital, or hybrid format," GCPS officials said. "They choose the assignments they want to accept and determine their own schedules. Compensation ranges from $98 a day up to $120 per day for on-call subs."
GCPS is offering an open computer lab for substitute applicants who need assistance. The lab will be staffed by the Substitute Team from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sept. 25 and Oct. 2. Visitors should follow the signs to the Galileo Computer Lab from the front desk of Building 200 at the J. Alvin Wilbanks Instructional Support Center, located at 437 Old Peachtree Rd NW in Suwanee. Applicants must wear a mask or face covering to enter the building and work in the computer lab.
You can e-mail substitutes@gcpsk12.org for assistance.
