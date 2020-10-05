The head of Gwinnett County Public Schools' mentoring program for Hispanic students has been named one of Georgia's most influential Latinos.
The Georgia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce named Nury Crawford as one of the 50 Most Influential Latinos in Georgia. Crawford is the director of the school system's Community-Based Mentoring Program for Hispanic Students, which she created in January 2019.
More than 400 applicants were considered for inclusion on the most influential Latinos honor.
“I am really shocked to be honest,” Crawford said. “I know a lot of people are out there working non-stop to support the community and I’m humbled to be in the midst of such amazing, incredible leaders. I stay in my lane and focus on what I know because I am committed to helping our young people.”
Candidates for inclusion on the most influential list are judged by their character, impact and the connectivity they have with their communities. The Georgia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce noted Crawford and other people who made the list were trailblazers who make a positive impact on the state and by being leaders.
The program Crawford leads recruits and trains mentors to work with Hispanic students and their parents to help the youths succeed in school.
“Besides being Latino, what we all have in common is our desire to pay it forward," Crawford said. "I know personally that my parents sacrificed everything they had whether big or small, to give me the opportunity to fulfill my own potential. I want to pay that forward and help guide, lead, and inspire the youth that comes after me.”
