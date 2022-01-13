Gwinnett County Public Schools and the Gwinnett, Newton and Rockdale Boards of Health, along with other health partners, are hosting several opportunities for people to get COVID vaccinations at local high schools through mid-February.
People interested in getting vaccinated do not need to make an appointment before showing up to one of the clinic sites, although a parent or guardian must accompany any child between the ages of 5 and 17. The clinics will administer the Pfizer vaccine, which comes in two doses.
"Medical experts say no single tool is going to stop the pandemic," GCPS officials said in a statement. "However, we can all do our part to slow COVID-19 transmission. The best protection from COVID-19 — for yourself and others — will be a combination of strategies, including getting a COVID-19 vaccine if eligible, wearing a mask, maintaining distance when you can, staying home when ill, and washing your hands often.
"GCPS will continue to employ these and other established mitigation efforts, including continued use of enhanced ventilation practices, our Health Response Team process, and recommended cleaning and disinfecting practices in schools and on buses."
Anyone who has already gotten both doses of the Pfizer vaccine, but has not yet received the booster shot, can get it at one of the clinic sites if it has been five months since they got their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.
People who got the Moderna vaccine must wait six months after getting their second dose before they can get a booster, while people who got the Johnson and Johnson vaccine only have to wait two months.
Most clinic sites will handle anyone ages 5 and older, but one clinic at Parkview High School this week will only accept people ages 12 and older.
Upcoming clinics include:
Thursday
Parkview High School, 998 Cole Drive in Lilburn. Clinic will be open from 3 until 6 p.m., and it is for people ages 12 and older
Shiloh High School, 4210 Shiloh Road in Snellville. Clinic will be open from 3 until 6 p.m., and it is for people ages 5 and older
Jan. 18
South Gwinnett High School, 2288 Main St., Snellville. Clinic will be open from 3 until 6 p.m., and it is for people ages 5 and older
Jan. 27
Duluth High School, 3737 Brock Road in Duluth. Clinic will be open from 3 until 6 p.m., and it is for people ages 5 and older
Jan. 31
Norcross High School, 5300 Spalding Drive in Norcross. Clinic will be open from 3 until 6 p.m., and it is for people ages 5 and older
Feb. 3
Shiloh High School, 4210 Shiloh Road in Snellville. Clinic will be open from 3 until 6 p.m., and it is for people ages 5 and older
Feb. 10
South Gwinnett High School, 2288 Main St., Snellville. Clinic will be open from 3 until 6 p.m., and it is for people ages 5 and older
"For more information about COVID vaccinations, go to the health department website or contact your healthcare provider," GCPS officials said. "In addition, Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta (CHOA) is working with Viral Solutions to provide vaccinations to children ages 5–11.
"To learn more about 'no appointment COVID-19 vaccinations' for children and adults, visit the CHOA website."
