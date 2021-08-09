Gwinnett County Public Schools has seen 254 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in its schools, but there is more to that number than it seems at first glance.
District spokeswoman Sloan Roach said the number includes several students who have not yet come to school during this school year. These are students whose parents informed school officials that their children had COVID before the kids were set to report to school for in-person learning.
"If (parents called and said) their child was going to be out and miss those first few days of school, they were included in there," Roach said. "Much like we did last year, we are continuing to monitor those numbers at every school and working with our health partners to make sure that we're doing all that we can to minimize the spread in our schools."
About 97% of the district's nearly 180,000 students are set to do in-person learning this fall, with Monday being the first day where all grade levels were back in school. At the same time, COVID-19 cases that had been declining through the spring and early summer began spiking again in July because of the spread of the Delta variant, and now the Delta Plus variant.
Gwinnett County has seen 2,156 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the last two weeks as of Monday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. A week earlier, the state reported Gwinnett had seen 1,458 new cases in the preceding two weeks.
By comparison, Gwinnett's two-week number that was reported on July 26 was 977 new cases.
Meanwhile, DPH is reporting 51% of all Gwinnett residents have received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine, and 46% of residents are fully vaccinated.
With the school year beginning, and GCPS doing a staggered start to the school year, Roach said that the cases that showed up within the first three days of school were cases of people who got COVID from being out in the community rather than picking it up at school.
"We'll watch the numbers and see what happens, but our schools are continuing to adjust," Roach said. "When you look, overall, the numbers are still very small (with) 180,000 students. However, we do take these things very seriously and continue to report them."
The district has health response teams in all of the schools and procedures are in place for frequent cleaning of high touch surfaces in schools and on school buses. The district is also requiring face masks.
One of the issues district officials have to deal with is that, with nearly all students back in school in person this fall, the schools are more crowded and its harder to spread kids out during the school day.
"You will not be able to do the physical social distancing, which is one reason why we are asking everyone to wear masks, following the CDC guidance," Roach said. "They have indicated that is a great way to minimize spread.
"It's also one of those things where, following the new CDC guidance, if someone is identified as being positive, if a child is identified as being positive, if all of the other students are masked, then they don't have to be out of school as close contacts. That's a little different from last year."
And, Roach said the district is very keen on not seeing cases show up among students for another reason in addition to wanting kids to be healthy: the kids who opted for in-person learning and get COVID cannot switch to digital learning while they are recovering from the disease.
"This year, we are not doing the concurrent teaching at this point, so what that means is that we have students who are digital and students who are in person," Roach said. "So, if you are an in-person student and you have to be out of school because you're ill or you're a close contact or a probable case, you will have to be out of school and make up that work (later).
"That's one of the reasons why we wanted to make sure we are doing all we can to minimize the spread and having everybody wear masks is one way to do that."
The daily COVID reports for GCPS can be found at www.gcpsk12.org/Page/30903.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.