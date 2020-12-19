Gwinnett County Public Schools is facing a shortage of substitute teachers who can fill in when a class' teacher is sick or has another emergency that precludes them from coming to work.
Numbers that were presented to the county's school board on Thursday show the district's pool of available substitute teachers is down by more than 1,000 individuals so far this year. Associate Superintendent for Human Resources and Talent Management Monica Batiste told school board members that there are currently 2,021 people in the district's pool of available substitute teachers.
By comparison, there were 3,046 available substitute teachers available to Gwinnett county Public Schools during the 2019-2020 school year.
"As we reached out to our subs, we realized there were two unique challenges that have caused our sub number to decrease," Batiste said. "The first is we have a number of subs who are at home working with their children in digital learning environment.
"And, the second one that we noted were that a number of our teachers were recent Gwinnett county retirees and they did not feel safe returning to school at this time."
The smaller pool of available substitute teachers has led to situations where there have not been enough subs available to fill all of the vacancies created in a single day by high teacher absences.
One such day was Dec. 9.
Gwinnett schools spokesman Bernard Watson said there were 860 teacher absences — out of more than 12,000 teachers in the district — on that day. The school system was unable to find substitutes to fill more than a quarter of those vacancies, however.
There were rumblings among current and former GCPS employees that the situation was so dire at some schools that they were having teachers who did come to work use half of their planning periods to help cover an absent colleague's classes.
"The district did not have substitutes for 304 of those (860) positions and schools resorted to their backup plans for covering those classes," Watson said. "Those plans include having coverage provided by support staff, paraprofessionals, or administrators. GCPS is not alone in having difficulty finding substitute teachers.
"The lack of available substitute teachers is a nationwide problem that school districts around the country are struggling to address."
Watson said COVID-19 safety protocols in the district have driven a higher need for substitute teachers. That's partially because those protocols require people who have been in close contact with an individual who has tested positive for COVID-19 to quarantine for 14 days, the district spokesman explained.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently changed its guidance to recommend people only quarantine for 10 days, however. As a result, there could end up being less need for substitute teachers, according to Watson.
"In addition, we are expanding the ways teachers can work from home if they test positive for COVID-19 or are quarantining because they or their child was identified as a close contact," he said. "Meanwhile Human Resources is focused on recruiting additional substitute teachers and reaching out to substitutes in our current substitute pool who have been inactive."
Batiste said the district also increased the pay substitute teachers receive by $5 per day in August to attract more subs. That means a short-term sub now receives $98 per day and a long-term sub receives $108 per day. A new communications program focused on highlighting school safety was launched in September.
Virtual job fairs and computer lab sessions were held in October and the on-call substitute program was put in place in November.
This month, district officials lowered the educational requirements for substitute teachers from having at least 60 college credits to holding a high school diploma, which has allowed younger college students to become substitute teachers. About 676 substitute teachers have been recruited since July through those efforts.
Additional efforts that are on the horizon include a new billboard advertising campaign that will be visible in the Jimmy Carter Boulevard area and south starting in January.
"We are also reaching out to all of those inactive subs who said that they did not want to come back in the fall, but may be ready to come back in the spring," Batiste said. "And, we're also reaching out to all of our Gwinnett retirement candidates to see if they'd like to come back and sub."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.