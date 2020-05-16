gcps.jpg

GCPS logo

Eight Gwinnett County Public Schools seniors are being recognized for their leadership skills by receiving four-year, full-tuition scholarships to college.

The Posse Foundation picked the students to receive the scholarships. The foundation is a 31-year-old organization that focuses on helping public high school students with “extraordinary academic and leadership potential who may be overlooked by traditional college selection processes,” according to school system officials.

“Posse extends to these students the opportunity to pursue personal and academic excellence by placing them in supportive, multicultural teams — Posses — of 10 students,” Gwinnett County Public Schools officials said. “Partner colleges and universities award four-year, full-tuition leadership scholarships to Posse Scholars.

“Posse Scholars go on to graduate at a rate of 90% and make a visible difference on campus and throughout their professional careers.”

This year’s Gwinnett County Public Schools Posse Scholars include:

Berkmar High School

Sydney Gustave — Bard College

Brookwood High School

Albright Tuah — Bard College

Maya Compton — Brandeis University

Lydia Melka — George Washington University

Discovery High School

Adam Shamsi — Boston University

Gwinnett School of Mathematics, Science and Technology

Nitya Jella — Texas A&M University

Mill Creek High School

Michaela Strauther — Brandeis University

Norcross High School

Gloria Ampadu-Darko — Boston University

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today.

Tags

I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.

Recommended for you

Stay Informed

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.