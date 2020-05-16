Eight Gwinnett County Public Schools seniors are being recognized for their leadership skills by receiving four-year, full-tuition scholarships to college.
The Posse Foundation picked the students to receive the scholarships. The foundation is a 31-year-old organization that focuses on helping public high school students with “extraordinary academic and leadership potential who may be overlooked by traditional college selection processes,” according to school system officials.
“Posse extends to these students the opportunity to pursue personal and academic excellence by placing them in supportive, multicultural teams — Posses — of 10 students,” Gwinnett County Public Schools officials said. “Partner colleges and universities award four-year, full-tuition leadership scholarships to Posse Scholars.
“Posse Scholars go on to graduate at a rate of 90% and make a visible difference on campus and throughout their professional careers.”
This year’s Gwinnett County Public Schools Posse Scholars include:
Berkmar High School
Sydney Gustave — Bard College
Brookwood High School
Albright Tuah — Bard College
Maya Compton — Brandeis University
Lydia Melka — George Washington University
Discovery High School
Adam Shamsi — Boston University
Gwinnett School of Mathematics, Science and Technology
Nitya Jella — Texas A&M University
Mill Creek High School
Michaela Strauther — Brandeis University
Norcross High School
Gloria Ampadu-Darko — Boston University
