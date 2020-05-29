Seventeen students from Gwinnett County Public Schools have received QuestBridge National College Match Scholarships, the district has announced.
The scholarship program matches students from low-income backgrounds with some of the most selective schools in the United States. The students entire college education is expected to be covered by the scholarships.
"QuestBridge partners with colleges that offer generous financial aid packages that cover 100% of demonstrated financial need, making them very affordable for low-income students," Gwinnett County Public Schools officials said in a statement. "The organization matches the students with its partner colleges, 42 of the nation’s premier universities."
District officials said one of the recipients declined to identified publicly. The other recipients include:
• Nada Abdalla (Berkmar High School) - Carleton College
• Britney Mayorga (Berkmar High School) - Emory University
• Lavonté Saunders (Berkmar High School) - Vanderbilt University
• David Palmer (Central Gwinnett High School) - Rice University
• Miranda Colon (Dacula High School) - University of Notre Dame
• Valerie Nguyen (Duluth High School) - Yale University
• Bre’An Alyse Moore (Grayson High School) - Carleton College
• Faraz Awan (Gwinnett School of Mathematics, Science and Technology) - Princeton University
• Alexander Gonzalez (Gwinnett School of Mathematics, Science and Technology) - Brown University
• Rashmi Mohan (Gwinnett School of Mathematics, Science and Technology) - Colby College
• Gloria Vergara Neyra (Gwinnett School of Mathematics, Science and Technology) - Stanford University
• Kareem Aitcadi (Mountain View High School) - University of Chicago
• Maria Li (North Gwinnett High School) - Massachusetts Institute of Technology
• Joshua Suh (North Gwinnett High School) - Duke University
• Dean Zhu (Parkview High School) - Rice University
• Precious George (Shiloh High School) - Carleton College
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.