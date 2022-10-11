Gwinnett County Public Schools as a district saw more students graduate at the end of the 2021-2022 school year than it did a year earlier, fueled by half of the system's high schools raising their rates, according to new graduation rate data released by the state.
The district's 2022 four-year graduation rate was 83.15%, which is up from the 82.48% rate in 2021. GCPS officials said 14 of 25 schools in the district (23 high schools and two specialty high schools) saw their rates increase in 2022. Eight Gwinnett high schools had graduation rates which exceeded 90%.
The rate reflects the percentage of students graduated four years after they started high school.
“In a school district of our size, incremental percentages of any measure can impact hundreds, and even thousands of students," Superintendent Calvin Watts said. "In fact, I not only observed increased graduation rates for the Class of 2022, I also see the faces of 83.15% of our students and families as they celebrate their own pathway toward graduation.
"By acknowledging each and every student, however, I also reflect upon the 16.85% of our seniors who did not cross their finish line yet. While I fully recognize that we have much work to do, I look forward to continuously improving graduation rates as we implement our strategic plan.”
The Gwinnett School of Mathematics, Science and Technology had the highest graduation district with a 99.18% rate. GSMST was followed by North Gwinnett High School (95.42%); McClure Health Science High School (94.34%); Brookwood High School (93.98%); Grayson High School (92.35%); Peachtree Ridge High School (92.14%); Mill Creek High School (92.03%); and Lanier High School (91.93%) as the schools with the highest graduation rates in GCPS.
Meanwhile, Shiloh High School posted the largest graduation rate increase in the school system. It's rate went up by 8.98 percentage points, going from 73.88% in 2021 to 82.86% in 2022.
“This is the highest graduation rate since 2018, when it was 82.48%," Shiloh High School Principal Danyel Dollard said. "Our theme was 'Relentless.' We were relentless in making sure that each and every child had an opportunity for success. Our counselors got to know each of their students by name and ensured the students took advantage of every opportunity available. Our biggest win was the Credit Recovery opportunities the district opened up the previous year. We never gave up on our students. We were relentless.”
Among the schools that posted increases in their graduation rates from 2021 to 2022, Shiloh was followed by Norcross (5.85-point increase); Peachtree Ridge (3.84-point increase); Duluth (3.7-point increase); GIVE Center East (3.27-point increase); Phoenix (2.84-point increase); Discovery (1.97-point increase); Brookwood (1.93-point increase); Mountain View (1.02-point increase); Grayson (0.73-point increase); McClure Health Science (0.4-point increase); Central Gwinnett (0.21-point increase); Dacula (0.19-point increase); and Archer (0.04-point increase) high schools.
“The Grayson community has always been a strong supporter of its schools; therefore, you see the improvement reflected in the graduation rate,” Grayson High School Principal Dana Pugh said. “Our success is a result of a total school-wide effort. We attribute our graduation rate increase to the dedication and commitment of our students, parents, and entire faculty. The multifaceted work of our school counselors includes classroom guidance sessions with 9th and 10th grade students to review their four-year graduation plan. The counselors also conduct individual 11th and 12th grade advisement conferences with parents and students to review their four-year graduation plan. These conferences target dropout prevention strategies, academic progress monitoring, and post-secondary planning options.”
Brookwood High Schoo Principal Brett Savage added, “This wouldn’t be possible without the hard work of our students and the support of our families and community. The secret lies in the relationships that our staff builds with our students and the community. They work tirelessly to learn the stories of our students and use that information to create specific support plans for each one. These strategies help us in our continuous pursuit of excellence.”
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
