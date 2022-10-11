GCPS ISC_Gwinnett Schools file photo
File Photo

Gwinnett County Public Schools as a district saw more students graduate at the end of the 2021-2022 school year than it did a year earlier, fueled by half of the system's high schools raising their rates, according to new graduation rate data released by the state.

The district's 2022 four-year graduation rate was 83.15%, which is up from the 82.48% rate in 2021. GCPS officials said 14 of 25 schools in the district (23 high schools and two specialty high schools) saw their rates increase in 2022. Eight Gwinnett high schools had graduation rates which exceeded 90%.