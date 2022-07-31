Lunches sit ready to be picked up at a Gwinnett County school in this file photo. Gwinnett County Public Schools is preparing to resume charging for school lunches and breakfasts after a USDA waiver issued during the COVID-19 pandemic expired.
Gwinnett County students will see something they had not seen since the 2019-2020 school year when they start to return to school on Aug. 3: a price to purchase school breakfasts and school lunches.
A USDA waiver that had allowed Gwinnett County Public Schools to provide free breakfasts and lunches to all students during the 2020-2021 and 2021-2022 schools years ended in May. As a result, the district has to go back to having a self-sustaining nutrition program.
And, that means there will be a price that most students will have to pay for their breakfasts and lunches at their schools. The exception will be that breakfasts will be available for free for students at Title I schools as well as students at non-Title I schools who qualify for reduced-price lunches.
The breakfasts will cost $1.50 for students who do not attend a Title I school or qualify for a reduced-price lunch and $2.50 for adults.
Lunches will cost $2.25 for elementary school students, $2.50 for middle and high school students, $0.40 for students who qualify for reduced-price lunches and $3.75 for adults.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
