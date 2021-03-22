Gwinnett County Public Schools bus drivers are getting a raise as a thank you for their efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The school system said the hourly wage rate for bus drivers will increase by $1.90 starting in April. The drivers were notified about the increase in a letter sent out last Friday, district officials said. The school system said that, in the letter, Gwinnett County Public Schools Superintendent J. Alvin Wilbanks praised bus drivers for being both committed to students and showing professional during the pandemic.
Gwinnett County Public Schools spent the early months of the pandemic, in spring 2020, having all students learning virtually from home, but the district used a hybrid model during the 2020-2021 school year, with some students learning virtually while others attended classes in person, depending on which option their parents chose.
“The Gwinnett County Board of Education and I know that this has not been an easy time and that our bus drivers have served on the front lines — interacting, caring, and transporting students safely each and every school day," Wilbanks said in the letter. "We have the best bus drivers in the business … That is not something we take for granted and we are pleased to be able to recognize you with this pay raise in April.”
The pay increase means the wages paid to bus drivers, including both existing drivers and new hires, will range from $17.63 to $24.98 an hour. The drivers will also be eligible for cost of living and longevity step increases that might be included in the budget for the 2021-2022 school year.
Gwinnett County Public Schools bus drivers get commercial driver's license training that is fully paid for by the district, in addition to what school system officials called an "excellent benefits" package.
“The school bus drivers of Gwinnett County Public Schools are mission-critical employees, ensuring the safe and professional transportation of our district’s most valuable resource – our students,” GCPS Chief Operations Officer Walt Martin said. “Our bus drivers love what they do, and even through challenges, they continue to demonstrate their commitment to their profession. Their value to the district is immeasurable and I am hopeful that the new pay scale will encourage more quality candidates to come join our winning team.”
GCPS officials said anyone who is interested in applying for a job as a bus driver must be 21 and have both a safe driving record and either a high school diploma or a GED. They can apply at www.GCPSJobs.Org/Drivers.
