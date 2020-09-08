Enrollment in Gwinnett County Public Schools has been lower than anticipated so far this year, but district officials said they are continuing to monitor new enrollments before determining how far off they will be from their projections.
The school system had projected having 181,268 students this year. A district-handled enrollment count conducted last week put enrollment at that time at 175,751 students, however.
"We're about 5,000 (students) less than projections and typically we would be about 3,000 less (at this point in a school year), so the gap is somewhere around 2,000," Associate Superintendent for School improvement and Operations Steve Flynt said as he and Gwinnett, Newton and Rockdale Health District Director Dr. Audrey Arona discussed school-related COVID-19 issues last Friday.
Younger grade levels, particularly kindergarten and first-grade, have been a key area where enrollment has been down this fall, according to district spokeswoman Sloan Roach. The district had forecasted 12,098 students being in this year's kindergarten class, but there were only 10,426 kindergartners attending class in the district as of Friday.
The COVID-19 novel coronavirus pandemic caused Gwinnett County Public Schools to scuttle its normal enrollment activities in May, which is one reason why officials believe kindergarten enrollment is down this fall.
Roach said another reason is that some parents chose not to send their children to kindergarten this year, or chose other options for it, since the Compulsory Education Law does not require children to be enrolled in school until they are 6.
Kindergartners, however, are typically 5, which means they are not required to be enrolled in kindergarten.
"We knew in kindergarten, we were not going to be where we thought we would be in terms of students because a lot of parents did not have to send their child to school and so they decided not to," Roach said.
Gwinnett County Public Schools traditionally does multiple counts of the student population early in each school year to track where enrollment is at, and how it is changing as the fall semester progresses. This year, the district has added an additional week of counts since the district has been slowly phasing students who choose to do in-person instruction back into the classroom.
The final grades to be phased into the classroom return to schools on Wednesday. The final district count is scheduled for about Sept. 15, Flynt said.
Since Aug. 18, when the district conducted its first enrollment count, officials said Gwinnett County Public Schools has added 4,993 students as of last week's count.
The official full-time equivalent, of FTE, count that must be done of the district's student population for state funding purposes will be done in October, however.
"It's going to be hard to know exactly where we are until we get to that final (district-handled) count, so we've extended the count by one week because (this) week will, of course, be when all of the students who chose in-person will be here," he said. "We expect to get more students signed up who are either moving into the area or who haven't registered yet.
"Because it's so different from previous years, I just can't tell you if we're going to make up that (approximately 2,000-student) gap or not, but we're hoping to."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.