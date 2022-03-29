Gwinnett County Public Schools employees would get raises under a proposed budget that was unveiled on Monday, but the overall amount of a salary increase will depend on what roles they perform in the district.
All GCPS employees will receive a salary step increase unless they have already reached the highest step on the pay scale.
Where things start to vary is the cost-of-living increases. Teachers will get a $2,000 increase in the state salary step while non-teaching support staff will receive at least a 4% cost-of-living increase with a guaranteed minimum starting salary for these positions set at $13.50 per hour.
"I'm just incredibly excited about the potential that this budget process has for the resource allocation," Superintendent Calvin Watts told the school board. "Whether it's time, whether it's money or whether it's people, we are aligning our resources to address the needs of our students, staff and families, and we have great work ahead of us."
The school system's proposed total budget — which includes six funds — is nearly $2.83 billion for fiscal year 2023, including $1.98 billion for the general fund.
The county's school board is set to hold its next budget work session, and vote on tentative adoption of the budget, on April 14. Two public hearings will then be held on the budget with the first one set for May 19 and the second one set for June 16. A vote on final adoption of the budget is set to take place on June 16.
GCPS Chief Financial Officer Joe Heffron said the district does not plan to raise the school system's millage rate, but property owners could still end up paying more in property taxes if their property value increases this year. The district anticipates the property tax digest for Gwinnett, which includes residential and commercial property values, will increase by 5.1%.
The district plans to spend $19.1 million to cover the salary step increases.
"Approximately 95% of our teachers are eligible for a step (increase)," Heffron said. "The 5% that aren't are already at the top of the scale. They've already reached their max."
Meanwhile, the $2,000 cost-of-living increase for teachers will cost $31 million. The cost-of-living increase is funded by the state budget with the money going to the district to paid out to the teachers.
"Just to give you a sense, a beginning teacher will make $50,646 — and that's with a bachelor's degree — coming out of college," Heffron said. "And then, our average teacher actually holds a master's degree and is on step 13 (and they) would earn $69,088 annually.
"But, if you look at your total compensation package including their health care benefits, their teacher retirement benefit, their Gwinnett benefit, dental plan, their total compensation package is right at about $100,000."
The cost-of-living increases for other employees — such as bus monitors, paraprofessionals, school nutrition workers, clinic workers, media clerks, school clerks and instructional clerks — is harder to illustrate for an average teacher since it is designed in part to get employees who currently make less than $13.50 an hour up to that level.
It will be at least 4%, however, but district officials said employees who are being raised to $13.50 would see significantly higher increases depending on what their current salary is. About 600 employees are currently paid less than $13.50 an hour.
"The starting wage for an instruction clerk was $9 (per hour), so it's a significant increase," Deputy Superintendent T. Nakia Towns said. "If that salary schedule started at $9 and will now become $13.50, so in some cases, it's a 40% increase toward a living wage."
Heffron said the district's goal is get the starting salary for those employees up to $15 an hour within the next year or two.
And, in addition to the salary increases, there will be a one-time $2,000 "award" — GCPS officials are keen to not call it a "bonus" — approved for some district employees by state legislators this year. Heffron said the district is still working with state officials to confirm which employees will get that money.
Some other items in the school system's proposed budget include:
• Adding 233 positions to accommodate student growth and to cover the opening of Seckinger High School in the fall ($20.7 million)
• Adding 182 teaching positions in an effort to lower class size allotments ($17.3 million)
• Increasing the employer contributions for the Teacher Retirement System from 19.81% to 19.98% ($1.7 million)
• The Capitol Project Fund budget will increase by $62 million because of projected beginning of work on E-SPLOST VI or General Obligation Bond, also known as G.O. Bonds, projects such as building a new middle school in the Archer cluster, modifications for schools around the county and roofing and HVAC projects. The fund's total budget will be $208.1 million.
• The budget for the Enterprise Fund, which covers the School Nutrition Program, will be $102.8 million. One item that school system officials highlighted in the budget is the fact that a federal waiver that had allowed GCPS to provide free breakfasts and lunches for all students will end at the conclusion of the current school year.
The district will be required by the USDA to go back to having a self-sustaining nutrition program so schools will begin charging for meals again. The cost will be $1.50 for breakfast at all schools and $2.25 for lunch at elementary schools and $2.50 for lunch at middle and high schools.
• The addition of 30 more bus drivers so transportation options for choice programs can be expanded in the district ($1.4 million)
• The addition of 18 college and career specialists who will provide support in high schools ($1.8 million, COVID relief funds will be used)
• Plans to ensure there is a technology tool, such as a Chromebook, for every student in the third through 12th grades to take home if the students need it. (Cost not provided)
• A full-year pilot program for "science of reading" instructional materials at between 20 and 25 elementary schools (about $8 million, COVID relief funds will be used)
• A full-year pilot for general education pre-K at eight schools. There are expected to be 16 general education pre-K classrooms, which will serve 256 students. District officials said they have seen that about 54% of kindergartners are not prepared when they begin kindergarten. ($3.6 million, COVID relief funds will be used)
• Providing program initiatives and personnel centered around whole learner support, such as social workers, behavior specialists, psychologists (about $4 million)
• Supporting K-3 teacher professional development to help them have a conceptual understanding of science or reading and structured literacy components (about $3 million)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.