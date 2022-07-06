Gwinnett County Public Schools employees were already expecting to receive pay raises under the district's new budget that went into effect July 1, but it turns out those raises will be bigger than they thought.
The county's school board voted Tuesday night to increase the cost-of-living raises that were included in the Fiscal Year 2023 budget. As a result, GCPS teachers will now get a $3,000 raise instead of a $2,000 raise on their salary schedule while other non-teaching employees will now get a 6% increase instead of a 4% increase.
GCPS Superintendent Calvin Watts said the increased size of the raises is due to the fact that Gwinnett County's tax digest ended up growing significantly more than the roughly 5% increase that had previously been expected when district officials were working on the budget in the spring.
"Recently, our district received information that the county-wide (tax) digest would be increasing close to 25%," Watts said. "The district would like to earmark some of these funds to revise the teacher's salary, and specifically the teacher's salary schedule, to remain competitive with other districts and adjust the cost-of-living increase that was included in that budget."
The large increase in the tax digest is the same factor that has led GCPS to look at mostly rolling back its millage rate, although officials are asking that it not be rolled all the way back to its revenue neutral rate. The millage rate is expected to be adopted by the county's school board later this month.
The starting salary for a new GCPS teacher who has a bachelor's degree, for example, will now be $51,646 for the upcoming school year because of the adjusted raises. That is up from $48,646 during the 2021-2022 school year.
The minimum wage for all classified staff positions will now be $13.77 per hour, although paraprofessionals will now start at $15.24 per hour, according to school system officials.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.