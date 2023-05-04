The Recognized ASCA Model Program recently recognized three Gwinnett County schools for their commitment to school counseling programs.
Archer High School, Gwin Oaks Elementary School and Mason Elementary School were honored – Archer and Gwin Oaks for the first time and Mason for the second time.
The designations are the result of the hard work and dedication of the district’s counselors and administrators, said Demetria Williams, Gwinnett County Public Schools’ director of Counseling, College and Career Services.
“The Recognized ASCA Model Program application process is the culmination of successfully implementing the ASCA National Model framework to show evidence of direct and indirect services to students, program planning and improved student outcomes in the school counseling program,” said Williams in a news release.
There are 10 components of the application, covering the entire school year of data collection. Each applicant is judged by a three-person review team overseen by a lead RAMP reviewer. Schools that earn scores of 54 or higher out of a possible 60 are awarded RAMP status. Schools that earn a score of 58 or higher after the initial review are designated as a RAMP School of Distinction.
This year, 101 schools in 21 states received the ASCA Model Program designation and will be honored during a ceremony at the American School Counselor Association’s annual conference for “making an exemplary commitment to their school counseling programs.” The RAMP designation recognizes schools committed to delivering a comprehensive, data-informed school counseling program and an exemplary educational environment.
Nearly 1,300 schools have been designated as RAMP recipients since the program’s inception. This year, Georgia leads with 25 schools in the state receiving the RAMP honor. RAMP status is good for five years and this past year 15 schools, like Mason Elementary, received Re-RAMP status.
“This year’s RAMP honorees have shown their commitment to students and the school counseling profession,” said Jill Cook, executive director of the American School Counselor Association. “These schools use data to drive their program development and implementation so all students can achieve success. RAMP designation distinguishes these schools and encourages school counselors nationwide to strive for excellence.”
