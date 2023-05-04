gcps.jpg (copy) (copy)

The Recognized ASCA Model Program recently recognized three Gwinnett County schools for their commitment to school counseling programs.

Archer High School, Gwin Oaks Elementary School and Mason Elementary School were honored – Archer and Gwin Oaks for the first time and Mason for the second time.

