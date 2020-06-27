Gwinnett County Public Schools will take a weeklong break from its Summer Meals Program, June 29 to July 3, and will resume the first Monday of July.
The program, which launched June 8, provides breakfast and lunch offerings to children. During a three-week period in June, the Summer Meals Program served nearly 122,000 meals.
Once it resumes on July 6, it will run through July 16 at its 25 sites, as well as at two new locations — Duluth High School and Anderson-Livsey Elementary School.
Meals will be available for pickup by anyone 18 years old and younger Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. On Thursday, meals for both Thursday and Friday will be included.
A child does not have to be a student at the school site to receive a meal; however, the student or child must be present to receive a meal.
