Gwinnett County Public Schools announced it will continue digital learning days in the second week of school closures amid the spread of the coronavirus, COVID-19, and will continue to offer free sack lunches to students.
In three days, the school district has served and delivered 72,275 meals during digital learning days. Students and teachers will continue digital-based studying on March 23. The second week of digital learning and meal deliveries will be followed by spring break. Meal deliveries will be suspended during spring break from March 30 to April 3.
The Gwinnett County Board of Education will still hold its scheduled March 19 meeting on Thursday with public forum beginning at 6:15 p.m. and the regular scheduled business meeting beginning at 7 p.m.
Georgia's largest school district announced on March 12 that it would close to students and teachers beginning Monday. In its original announcement, GCPS officials said plans for the future would be announced by Thursday.
Gov. Brian Kemp issued an order to close all elementary, secondary and post-secondary schools through March 31. GCPS since announced that it would permit more school employees to work from home starting Wednesday. School staffs were limited to principals, cafeteria and transportation staff, administrative assistants, bookkeepers and head custodians.
There are 68 schools providing lunch for student pick up at the school and school buses are delivering lunch at bus stops in the following clusters: Berkmar, Central Gwinnett, Discovery, Meadowcreek, Norcross, Shiloh and South Gwinnett. It's also being offered at following schools outside of those clusters: Alcova ES, Arcado ES, Berkeley Lake ES, Chesney ES, Duluth MS, Harris ES, Jackson ES, Knight ES, Lovin ES, McKendree ES, Northbrook MS and Sycamore ES are also participating in the meal plan.
These meals are available to anyone 18 years of age or younger, no matter which school they attend.
GCPS posted a message to students, parents and employees on its website.
"We are so impressed with their commitment to ensuring teaching and learning continues during these challenging times!" the statement said. "And we also thank those of you at home for ensuring that your children are logging in and staying up-to-date on their classwork. Teachers are working with students and families who have questions about digital learning. If you need support, contact your child’s teacher or school. Remember, Digital Learning Days are school days that will not be made up, so this work, what children are learning, and the grades they are earning are important."
This is a joke. Look at the picture of the at-risk employee. How do you practice social distancing if you're handing out lunches? WHY ARE SOME EMPLOYEES BEING MADE TO REPORT TO SCHOOL FOR WORK? WHY IS THIS OKAY????
All school buildings need to be completely closed-to EVERYONE. GCPS continues to show how little they care about their employees wellbeing in light of this unprecedented health crisis. The GCPS administration are completely out of touch with the reality of this situation.
