Gwinnett County Public Schools officials are conducting a public review of proposed instructional materials this month. Community members have until the end of the month to participate in the review.

Gwinnett County community members are being invited to weigh in on the instructional materials that the district uses to educate the county's children.

Gwinnett County Public Schools is conducting a public review of its proposed instructional materials for select language arts, social studies, career and technical education and foreign language courses in select grade levels throughout this month. Parents and residents have until Oct. 31 to participate in the review.

A pilot group made up of parents, community members, teachers and administrators reviewed the proposed materials to make sure they comply with Gwinnett County Public Schools' Academic Knowledge and Skills curriculum.

"While the resources are being piloted, a public review takes place allowing all GCPS staff and members of the Gwinnett community to review student instructional resources and provide input on the proposed resources," school system officials said.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year's review is being held virtually with community members asked to participate in a survey available at www.surveymonkey.com/r/PREntrySurvey2020.

The feedback will be used to determine what materials will go to the Gwinnett County Board of Education for adoption early next year.

Community members are asked to call the district's Office of Instructional Resources and Support at 678-301-6828 if they have questions about the instructional review process.

