Gwinnett County Public Schools has gotten closer to its enrollment projections for the 2020-2021 school year, but there is still a deficit of nearly 4,000 students, according to an enrollment count conducted this past week.
The count conducted by the district on Tuesday showed the school system had 177,394 students enrolled in classes so far this semester. The district has added 6,636 new students since the first enrollment count was conducted by GCPS shortly after the school year began in mid-August.
The projected enrollment for this school year had been 181,268 students.
That means GCPS, despite seeing enrollment grow so far during the fall semester, still has an enrollment deficit of 3,874 students below projections.
“Here is the thing we will experience this year that we have not experienced in a number of years: we’ll have less students this year than we had last year,” Superintendent J. Alvin Wilbanks told the Gwinnett Chamber during his State of the School system speech on Wednesday.
“We had about 181,000 students last year and ... today’s enrollment is 177,395 or something like that. And, I think that will say that these are different times.”
The superintendent told business leaders that the pandemic is to blame for the enrollment drop, which is something district officials have previously acknowledged this semester. Most of the gap between actual enrollment and projections is at the elementary school year, which is 3,810 below projections.
Enrollment numbers for kindergartners and first-graders, in particular, are down this year.
Pre-Kindergarten is itself down by 48.36%, with an enrollment of just 646 students as of this past Tuesday. That is 605 students below enrollment projections. Pre-K, however, normally has a significantly smaller number of students than kindergarten since it is not required, which is why district officials are focused on the gap in kindergarten enrollment.
The school system is under its enrollment projections for kindergarten by 1,365 students, according to district officials. The school system had projected having 12,098 kindergartners this year, but only had 10,733 students as of Tuesday. That means kindergarten enrollment is 11.28% below projections.
By comparison, the district had 9,711 kindergartners when the first enrollment count was conducted.
“Heading into this school year, we knew we did not have as many students registered,” school system spokeswoman Sloan Roach said. “We do know that some parents of five-year-olds simply held their students out this year as the Compulsory Education Law requires students to be enrolled at age six, while others may have looked for other options for kindergarten.”
At the same time, however, although Wilbanks said enrollment has actually increased in the older grade levels at the high school level. It’s the only school level, actually, that is currently above enrollment projections.
Although it was not nearly as high as the gap in the elementary schools, middle school enrollment was also below projections by 529 students.
But, high schools are a different story.
School system numbers show there were 59,264 students enrolled in Gwinnett’s high schools as of Tuesday. The district had forecast having 58,799 high school students this year.
That means the district’s high school enrollment has already surpassed projections by 465 students. The largest surplus is in the 11th grade, which is 3.08%, or 437 students, above enrollment projections. Enrollment in the 10th grade is up 1.86%, or 282 students, projections while 12th grade enrollment is 1.42%, or 192 students, above projections.
The 9th grade is the only grade in the high schools that saw enrollment below projections. It is 2.8%, or 446 students, below projections.
“Those (3,874) students that are less, most of those came out elementary schools,” Wilbanks said. “Middle and high schools are pretty much on target.”
