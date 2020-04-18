The COVID-19 coronavirus disease pandemic is having one major impact on Gwinnett County Public Schools that could impact the district later in the summer, or potentially into the fall: district officials can't finish the school system's proposed fiscal year 2021 budget.
A key basis for the school system's annual budget is how much money the General Assembly allocates for education in the state budget. The General Assembly recessed last month, however, without approving a new state budget because of the outbreak.
That will put Gwinnett schools in a bind since the new fiscal year begins July 1.
"The FY 21 budget process is currently on hold as the legislative session has been suspended indefinitely," Chief Financial Officer Joe Heffron said. "Once the legislative session reconvenes and a state budget is approved for next year, GCPS will be able to resume our budget process."
Gwinnett County Board of Education officials got a glimpse into how the COVID-19 outbreak could impact the district's finances on Thursday as department heads made presentations on how they are dealing with the pandemic.
A big issue raised was the fact that there is no state budget in place for fiscal year 2021. There are still about 11 legislative days left to be completed and adoption of the state's fiscal year 2021 budget, which would go into effect July 1, is one of the issues legislators still have to take care of. Gwinnett Superintendent J. Alvin Wilbanks said he's heard that the General Assembly may resume its session in June.
Heffron did say there is a way, albeit unconventional, for the school system to continue operating without a budget.
"Normally, a school system adopts a budget before beginning of the fiscal year, which for us is July 1," he said. "However, there are instances where a school board is unable to do so. In order to continue operating when a new budget does not exist, the Board of Education must adopt a spending resolution which authorizes the superintendent to spend funds in the new year."
But special purpose local option sales tax revenues are expected to also be impacted in the long run by the outbreak.
Wilbanks also warned the board that while the district is in good shape, budget-wise, for the last two-and-a-half months of the current fiscal year, a shutdown of businesses will hurt funding for SPLOST projects. There are several SPLOST-funded projects, including technology retrofits and capital projects such as building additions, that the district is working on.
"What will suffer will be the sales tax receipts," the superintendent said. "As you know from the (board) meeting in March, this has been a good year for sales tax. January, February and March were all good. Now, that's when we report them. They weren't actually that month, but we got the February check and it was the highest we'd ever had. It was just under $17 million.
"I think March will be impacted a little. I think April is going to be impacted a lot, and probably for the rest of this fiscal year, which ends in June ... If the economy gets back pretty shortly, it will probably go back pretty good, but if not, that could be a very problematic issue for us."
Several policies waived because of outbreak
While financial questions are being held up by the outbreak, the school board did take steps to alleviate other issues created by the pandemic by waiving several policies Thursday.
This came after the State Board of Education voted to waive 18 policies affecting education in Georgia because of the COVID-19 outbreak, Wilbanks said.
"Many of these (Gwinnett policies) are policies that the state board have waived that we have a local policy (version)," Wilbanks told Gwinnett school members on Thursday. "These are things that we could not fulfill reasonably by the fact that students aren't in school, teachers aren't in school, you know the situation."
The waived policies were not announced during the meeting, but an extensive list of district policies that school system officials have looked at waiving because of the outbreak was provided to the Daily Post.
The list shows policies dealing with attendance, grading, promotion, retention, student transfers and withdrawals, hardship waivers, local school councils, public participation in board of education meetings, school nutrition program, leadership development, staff development, advertising or campaigning on school property, visitors to schools, awarding units of credit and accepting transfer credits, the school day, the school year, summer school, summer activity and athletic camps, balanced assessments, employee work days, gateway assessments and system-wide standardized testing.
During the meeting, board members indicated the policies they were waiving dealt more with administration of the district during the outbreak.
Wilbanks did offer one example of requirements outlined in the policies that were waived Thursday: mandated assessments administered to students.
"While we will be giving some assessments, they will be teacher-made assessments," the superintendent said. "They will be tests that the teachers make.
"We are trying in an individual school, if you have five people that teach algebra, we are asking them to give one algebra test or one common or department algebra test, but other than that, all tests will be teacher made. That's just an example of these policies."
