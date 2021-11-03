Gwinnett County Public Schools students and most employees will not have to go to school on Friday because of the Atlanta Braves World Series championship.
The district announced Wednesday night that Friday will be a holiday for students and non-12 month employees, including teachers, to give the pupils and most of the district's employees the opportunity to celebrate the Braves' world championship. The team announces plans to hold a parade, with segments in Atlanta as well as near Truist Park in Cobb County, and a musical celebration on Friday.
The only GCPS employees who will be required to show up to schools or district offices on Friday will be 12-month employees.
"Gwinnett County Public Schools joins the rest of Atlanta and Georgia in congratulating the Atlanta Braves on winning this year’s World Series," district officials said in a statement. "In celebration of our hometown team, Gwinnett County Public Schools is joining surrounding school districts in closing schools on Friday, November 5. We know that many of our students, families, and staff are planning to take part in this historic celebration and we foresee that special events on Friday could have a major impact on school district operations and attendance."
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
