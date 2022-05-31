School may be out for the summer, but Gwinnett County families will still see a couple of colorful school buses rolling through their neighborhoods over the next two months.
Gwinnett County Public Schools’ two book mobiles, Pow and Explore, hit the streets on Tuesday. The buses bring books to kids so they can have something to read during their summer vacation.
The buses are, essentially, rolling libraries that come to neighborhoods where GCPS students live.
“Starting on Tuesday, May 31, the two mobile libraries will travel routes that will take them to 90 stops in five clusters every week,” GCPS officials said. “The colorful converted school buses will make nine stops per day, checking out school library books to students who may not have easy access to the public library.”
The routes the book mobiles will take are located in the Berkmar, Central Gwinnett, Discovery, Meadowcreek, and Norcross clusters.
GCPS officials said kids ranging from pre-kindergarteners to 12th graders will be able to find books to check out fro the book mobiles. The books are culled from the media centers located in each cluster.
School system officials also said the routes for the book mobiles can be found at www.gcpsbookmobile.org, but the link was not working on Tuesday. The Daily Post has obtained a PDF showing the lengthy route lists for each book mobile, however, and posted it at www.gwinnettdailypost.com.
The school district is encouraging families to follow @gcpslibraries on Instagram and Twitter, or use #GCPSBookMobile on social media, to keep with the book mobiles.
The book mobiles will be making stops between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Mondays through Fridays until July 22. The only exceptions will be June 20, when the Juneteenth holiday is observed, and July 4, when the Independence Day holiday is observed.
GCPS officials also said the Atlanta Community Food Bank will provide snacks at each stop, and that meals will be offered by the GCPS School Nutrition Program to kids who visit the book mobile during the first four stops each day through July 15.
