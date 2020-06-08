Gwinnett County Public Schools launched its summer meals program Monday as a service to families currently faced with financial challenges.
Meals for anyone ages 18 and under will be available for pick-up only from June 8 through June 26, Monday-Thursday, from 11a.m. to 1p.m. at 25 school sites.
On Thursday, meals for both Thursday and Friday will be distributed.
A child does not have to be a student at the school site to receive a meal; however, the student or child must be present to receive a meal.
Gwinnett County government also continues to provide meals at 18 park locations.
Information about Gwinnett County’s summer meal program is available at www.GwinnettSummerMeals.com.
