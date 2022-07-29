Gwinnett County Public Schools will begin the 2022-2023 school year on Wednesday, but not all GCPS students will be sitting in their classrooms on Day One.
The district has announced it will use a staggered start to in-person instruction for the school year, as it has been doing in recent years. That means some students will be heading to school on Wednesday, but others will be learning from home for one day.
"Kindergartners, 1st, 6th and 9th graders, as well as students with special needs who are served in a small-group will start in-person learning on Aug. 3," GCPS officials said. "All other students will participate in digital learning at home. On Aug. 4, in-person learning begins for all other grades."
GCPS officials have been preparing for growth in the student population this year. The district has just over 180,000 students, but the system's fiscal year 2023 budget was built with the anticipation that GCPS will add 3,284 students during the upcoming school year.
If that projection pans out, that would put the district's total enrollment at about 182,800 students.
Those pupils will take classes in one of the district's 142 schools.
GCPS officials announced earlier this month that district employees will be required to wear face masks when they are inside school system facilities until a new small increase in COVID cases subsides.
Masks will only be optional for students and visitors, however.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
