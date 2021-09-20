The Gwinnett School and Math, Science and Technology once again leads Gwinnett County Public Schools in average SAT scores, according to numbers released by the district.
GSMST students had an average SAT score of 1,378 last year, far outpacing other GCPS high schools on the test, which is one of the exams colleges look at during the college admission process. That is higher than the GCPS average SAT score of 1,132, the Georgia average of 1,077 and the national average of 1,038 for public school students.
GSMST has lead GCPS in SAT scores for at least the last three years according to three-year data from the district. The average scores released Monday reflect the scores posted by members of the Class of 2021.
Overall, GCPS saw its average SAT score rise significantly this year, continuing a trend of increasing scores posted by the district. The district's average score in 2020 was 1,097, and it was 1,094 the year before that.
“As we review these SAT scores there are so many reasons to be proud,” GCPS Superintendent Calvin J. Watts said. “And, while we are glad to see our scores continue to rise, there is a far greater story here that speaks to our district’s focus on increasing student achievement, the commitment of our teachers to ensure students are learning and prepared for their futures, and the perseverance and determination of students who endured a very different learning environment than any class before them.”
The district saw increases across ethnic lines as well. Black high school students posted an average score of 1,058, up from 1,028 in 2020 and 1,027 in 2019. Hispanic students posted an average score of 1,072, up from 1,046 in 2020 and 1,035 in 2019.
Meanwhile, Asian students posted an average score of 1,221, up from 1,191 in 2020 and 1,206 in 2019. The average score for White students was 1,173, which is up from 1,159 in 2020 and 1,162 in 2019.
The Black and Asian student cohorts each had the largest increases of the four ethnic groups at 30 points apiece, followed by a 26-point increase for the Hispanic cohort and a 14-point increase for the White cohort.
And, in the area of college and career readiness benchmarks, the district said 62% of students in the Class of 2021 who took the SAT met benchmarks in two areas evaluated in the test (one being reading and writing and the other being mathematics). That is up from 54% of students from the Class of 2020 who took the SAT.
Among the four ethnic group cohorts, 78% of Asian students met benchmarks in both areas of the SAT while 74% of White students, 50% of Hispanic students and 44% of Black students did the same.
GCPS said the percentage of Hispanic and Black students who met both benchmarks is up from last year, when 42% of Hispanic students and 37% of Black students accomplished that feat.
After GSMST, North Gwinnett High School had the next highest average SAT score in GCPS, with an average of 1,210.
The high schools following GSMST and North Gwinnett were Peachtree Ridge (1,155); Brookwood (1,152); Parkview (1,142); Mill Creek (1,141); Mountain View (1,140); Paul Duke STEM (1,132); Norcross (1,126); Duluth (1,123); Gwinnett Online Campus (1,120); Collins Hill (1,114); Grayson (1,110); Lanier (1,108); Archer (1,105); Dacula (1,082); McClure Health Sciences (1,081); Discovery (1,065); Berkmar (1,049); Central Gwinnett (1,044); Shiloh (1,040); South Gwinnett (1,030); and Meadowcreek (992).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.