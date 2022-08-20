slide for online.jpg

The Gwinnett County Board of Education signed off on the appointments of two principals and a new chief equity officer for the district on Thursday.

Berkmar High School Assistant Principal Cindy Moffett will become the new principal at Crews Middle School while Patrick Elementary School Principal Stephanie Stewart will become the new principal at Mountain View High School. Meanwhile, Los Angeles-based independent education researcher Jared Lancer will become the district's chief equity officer.

Tags

I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.