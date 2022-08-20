The Gwinnett County Board of Education signed off on the appointments of two principals and a new chief equity officer for the district on Thursday.
Berkmar High School Assistant Principal Cindy Moffett will become the new principal at Crews Middle School while Patrick Elementary School Principal Stephanie Stewart will become the new principal at Mountain View High School. Meanwhile, Los Angeles-based independent education researcher Jared Lancer will become the district's chief equity officer.
Moffett has been with Gwinnett County Public Schools for 17 years. She served as Lilburn Middle School's instructional coach, supervising teacher and department team lead from 2005 until 2012. She then became Crews Middle School's assistant principal in 2012. Prior to her time with GCPS, she was a teacher in Kiln, Miss., from 2001 until 2005.
She earned her bachelor's degree in biology from Dillard University, her master's degree in teaching from William Carey College and her master's degree in education from the University of Southern Mississippi.
Moffett replaces Brett Savage who recently became the new principal at Brookwood High School.
Stewart has been with GCPS for 27 years. She began her career in the district as a reading teacher and second Grade teacher at Simonton Elementary School from 1995 until 2001, and then served as a kindergarten teacher at Simonton from 2001 until 2002, an administrative assistant at Minor Elementary School from 2002 until 2003, an assistant principal at Dyer Elementary School from 2003 until 2009 and an assistant principal at Puckett's Mill Elementary School from 2009 until 2016. She became the principal at Patrick Elementary School in 2017.
She earned her bachelor's and master's degree in Early Childhood Education, as well as a specialist’s degree in Educational Leadership, from the University of Georgia.
Stewart replaces Keith Chaney, who will retire Sept. 1.
Lancer has been an independent education researcher since 2019, but he has been in education for 23 years. He served as the dean of students at Verbum Dei High School in South Los Angeles from 1999 until 2000; the middle school administrator at the Long Beach (Calif.) Unified School District's Long Beach 8th Grade Preparatory Pilot Project in 2000; the manager of special project for the University of Southern California Education Opportunities Program Center from 2002 until 2003; a professional expert in evaluation in the Research Branch at the Los Angeles Unified School District's Central Office from 2002 until 2005; the Los Angeles Unified School District's professional development coordinator from 2005 until 2009; the school improvement director for 22 Drop-Out Recovery High School Charters' Youth Connection Charter in Chicago, Ill., in 2010; the School Improvement Consultant for the State Education Agency State Education Resource Center in Middletown, Conn., from 2010 until 2015; and the executive director of elementary and secondary charter schools for the Watts Learning Center in Los Angeles from 2015 until 2020.
He earned his bachelor's degree in sociology from the University of Michigan and his master’s degree in social work and doctoral degree in education from the University of Southern California.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
