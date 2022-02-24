Starling Elementary School got a new principal Thursday night.
The Gwinnett County Board of Education approved the appointment of Crystal Cooper as Starling's new principal at its monthly board meeting. Cooper is no stranger to the elementary school principal ranks in Gwinnett County Public Schools since she is coming to Starling from Sycamore Elementary School, where she also served as principal.
Cooper earned her bachelor's degree in elementary education and teaching from William Paterson University of New Jersey, a master's degree in education from the University of Georgia, an EdS in educational leadership from the University of West Georgia and a doctorate degree in educational leadership and administration from UGA.
According to her Linkedin page, Cooper was a teacher in Paterson Public Schools in New Jersey from 1997 to 2005, a reading coach for the New Jersey Department of Education from 2004 until 2005. In Gwinnett County Public Schools, she served as a literacy coach and coordinator from 2005 until 2008, an assistant principal from 2008 until 2012 and she became the principal at Sycamore Elementary School in June 2012 and served in that role until her new appointment on Thursday.
