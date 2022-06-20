The Gwinnett County school board recently approved moving two district-level administrators to new positions and the hiring a person from Superintendent Calvin Watts' former school system in Washington state — who also previously worked for GCPS — to fill a third position.
Kent (Wash.) School District Chief Learning Officer DeNelle West will join Gwinnett County Public Schools as its chief learning officer. Meanwhile, GCPS Chief Operations Officer Walt Martin will become the district's new chief business operations officer and Associate Superintendent for School Improvement Operations Al Taylor will become the chief of schools.
District officials said the new positions are intended to support GCPS' Blueprint for the Future five-year strategic plan, which is set to come up for approval by the county's school board next month.
Although West is coming from the Kent School District, she is actually making a return to GCPS, where she previously served as the director of staff development, human resources and talent management from 2009 until 2015. She began her career as an educators at the P.K. Yonge Developmental Research School in Florida, where she served as a teacher from 1998 until 2000.
She was then a teacher from 2000 to 2003 and then coordinator of professional development from 2003 until 2009 in Duval County (Fla.) Public Schools. After she left GCPS in 2015, she served as the director of professional development at Research for Better Teaching in Massachusetts until 2018, when she was hired to become the chief learning officer for the Kent School District.
West earned her bachelor's degree in literature from the University of North Florida and her master's degree in educational leadership from Jacksonville University
Meanwhile, Martin has been with GCPS for more than 30 years. He served as an auto and diesel mechanic in facilities and operations from 1991 until 1997, a wage and salary specialist from 1997 until 2000, an employee relations manager for compensation in human resources from 2000 until 2003, the assistant director of compensation in human resources from 2003 until 2004, the director of compensation and classification administration in human resources from 2004 until 2006, the executive director of human resources systems, human resources and talent management from 2006 until 2017 and the chief operations for facilities and operations since 2017.
Martin earned his bachelor's degree in business administration-finance from Georgia State University and his master's degree in business/human resources management from Troy State University.
And, Taylor has been with GCPS for 20 years. He began as a math teacher at Sweetwater Middle School from 2002 until 2003 and then served as the business education teacher and assistant football coach at Meadowcreek High School from 2003 until 2006. He served as Meadowcreek's assistant principal for instruction from 2006 until 2011 before serving as principal at Radloff Middl School from 2011 until 2013 and as Berkmar High School's principal from 2013 until 2019.
He as then promoted to assistant superintendent for middle schools, school improvement and operations from 2019 until 2021, when he became the associate superintendent for school improvement operations. He has also served as an adjunct professor at Piedmont college since 2019.
Taylor earned his bachelor's degree in business education from Georgia Southern University and then earned his master's degree and doctoral degree, both in educational leadership, from Georgia State University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.