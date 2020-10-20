Gwinnett County Public Schools has whittled down the list of candidates for the district-wide Teacher of The Year honor to just 25 educators, the school system announced Tuesday.
The district plans to announce its 2020-2021 Gwinnett County Teacher of the Year on Dec. 10 during a virtual celebration. The list of semifinalists announced on Tuesday include 15 elementary school teachers, five middle school teachers and five high school educators.
The semifinalists were chosen from a field of 139 school-level teachers of the year from all of GCPS' schools.
In addition to the district-wide teacher of the year, the district other yet-to-be-announced finalists for the honor will also be recognized at the virtual celebration in December.
This year's presenting sponsor is Peach State Credit Union while platinum sponsors include AIG, Hayes Chrysler Dodge Jeep, IBM and Lifetouch. The gold sponsor is The Atlanta Coca-Cola Bottling Company UNITED, Inc. The silver sponsors are Gwinnett County Public Schools Foundation Fund, Inc., and Kroger.
The bronze sponsor is Celia Brien.
The semifinalists are:
• Yvonda Thomas of Alcova Elementary School — Gifted Education Teacher (Grades 1-5)
• Dr. Jessica Ewalt of Berkmar High School — AP Macroeconomics, AP Microeconomics, and AP Research Teacher (Grade 12)
• Kelley Donovan of Coleman Middle School — Humanities Teacher (Grade 6)
• Dr. Kinsey Edwards of Crews Middle School — Orchestra Teacher (Grades 6-8)
• Stephanie Malley of Dacula Elementary School — 3rd Grade Teacher
• Whitley Arens Parker of Duluth High School — Special Education Teacher – Autism Spectrum Disorder (Level 4) and Interrelated Resource (Grades 10-12)
• Julianne Purnell of Five Forks Middle School — Health Teacher (Grades 6-8)
• Heather Thorpe of Fort Daniel Elementary School — 5th Grade Teacher
• La’Bria Hannah of Graves Elementary School — 3rd Grade Teacher
• Ferdye Bamaca of Grayson Elementary School —1st Grade Teacher
• Melissa Barth of Harbins Elementary School —2nd Grade Teacher
• Olivia Boza of Knight Elementary School —2nd Grade Teacher
• Lena Alonso of Lilburn Elementary School —Special Education Teacher – Interrelated Resource (Grade 5)
• Kinsley Compton of Lovin Elementary School — Spanish Teacher (Grades K-5)
• Dr. Leslie A. Dunham of McClure Health Science High School — AP Environmental Science, AP Physics, and Physics Teacher (Grades 11 and 12)
• Angelika Shelley of Northbrook Middle School — Social Studies Teacher (Grade 6)
• Mona Brawley of Partee Elementary School — STEAM Teacher (Grades K-5)
• Philip Peavy of Paul Duke STEM High School — Cybersecurity and Game Design Teacher (Grades 10-12)
• Kelly Sibley of Peachtree Elementary School — Reading Recovery and English to Speakers of Other Languages Teacher (Grades 1-3)
• Genny Greco of Riverside Elementary School — 3rd Grade Teacher
• Danielle Swaby of South Gwinnett High School — Work-Based Learning Teacher (Grades 11 and 12)
• Katie Blum of Sugar Hill Elementary School — 2nd Grade Teacher
• Kelsi Carter Hamilton of Trickum Middle School — Language Arts Teacher (Grade 8)
• Courtney Smith of Trip Elementary School — Music Teacher (Grades K-5)
• Kristy Shea of White Oak Elementary School — 1st Grade Teacher
