Gwinnett County Public Schools narrowed the Teacher of the Year field to 25 semifinalists on Tuesday. All are up for consideration of the district's top honor.
The initial list of 139 school-level Teachers of the Year who were nominated by their colleagues was released on Sept. 9. The semifinalist list includes 15 elementary school teachers, five middle school teachers and five high school teachers.
The 2019-20 Gwinnett County Teacher of the Year will be announced at the annual Teacher of the Year banquet on Nov. 14, at 6:30 p.m. at the Infinite Energy Forum.
The 25 semifinalists' applications will be narrowed down to six finalists.
A selection committee — made up of teachers, central office personnel, and administrators in the school district— visits each of the six finalists classrooms and conducts thorough interviews with each educator. The committee looks for original teaching methods, considers the influence the teacher has had their colleagues and reviews any special class projects the teacher has initiated.
From the six finalists, the committee will select a Teacher of the Year for each level, elementary, middle, and high. One of the level winners will be recognized as GCPS’ 2019-20 Teacher of the Year.