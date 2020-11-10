And, then there were six.
Gwinnett County Public Schools announced Monday that it has whittled the list of candidates for this year’s Gwinnett County Teacher of the Year down to six finalists. The group includes two educators each from the elementary, middle and high school levels who were chosen from a group of 25 semifinalists.
The finalists include: Lilburn Elementary School’s Lena Alonso; Sugar Hill Elementary School’s Katie Blum; Coleman Middle School’s Kelley Donovan; Five Forks Middle School’s Julianne Purnell; Paul Duke STEM High School’s Philip Peavy; and South Gwinnett High School’s Danielle Swaby.
The district’s teacher of the year is set to be announced during a virtual celebration slated to take place Dec. 10. During the celebration, the district will announce an elementary, middle and high school teacher of the year and the district’s overall teacher of the year will be one of those three individuals.
A selection committee that includes former teachers of the year, local school administrators and central office staff picked the finalists, and will now have to whittle the field down to a single person to be named teacher of the year.
“As the final element of the judging process, the selection committee will conduct in-person and virtual visits and complete thorough interviews with each educator,” district officials said. “The committee will look for original teaching methods, study the educator’s teaching philosophy, consider the influence the teacher has had on the teaching practices of his or her colleagues, and review any special class projects the teacher has initiated.”
County teachers of the year are chosen from a field of local school teachers of the year. This year, there were 139 local school teachers of the year to chose from.
Here is a look at the finalists for the district-wide honor:
Lena Alonso
Alonso is a fifth-grade special education teacher at Lilburn Elementary School who has been an employee of Gwinnett County Public Schools for two years. She has been a teacher since 2014, however.
She received bachelor’s and master’s degrees in special education from Florida International University and is set to receive a specialist’s degree from Kennesaw State University in instructional technology in December.
“I believe that students learn best when they make connections in their learning with their peers and the world,” Alonso said. “I often plan scavenger hunts and escape rooms to motivate my students through challenging activities.”
She did a research project titled “Review of the Literature: Adaptive Functioning for Adolescents with Autism After High School” which the National Association of Special Education Teachers published.
District officials said that research contributed to research in the field of post-graduation adaptive functioning skills instruction for adolescents with ASD.
Katie Blum
Blum is a second-grade teacher at Sugar Hill Elementary School and been in the education field for four years, all of which have been in Gwinnett County Public Schools.
She started at Sugar Hill Elementary School in 2016, but transferred to Riverside Elementary School later that year to teach kindergartners as well as first-, fourth- and fifth-graders. She returned to Sugar Hill Elementary the following year.
She received a bachelor’s degree in psychology and elementary education as well as a master’s degree in teacher education from the University of Tennessee. She also received a specialist’s degree in teacher leadership from Georgia College and State University.
“I strongly believe that highly effective teaching and learning occurs when students are engaged, hands-on, exploring or problem-solving and are excited about what they are learning,” Blum said. “I ensure that education transcends my classroom by intentionally developing and nurturing my student’s curiosity and wonder, critical-thinking skills, and self-efficacy.”
Kelley Donovan
Donovan is a sixth-grade humanities teacher at Coleman Middle School who has spent eight years in education, all of which have been in Gwinnett County Public Schools.
She was initially a language arts and social studies teacher at Duluth Middle School before she transferred to Coleman Middle School in 2016.
She earned a bachelor’s degree in child and family development from the University of Georgia and a master’s degree in language arts and social studies from Georgia State University.
“I find that I become a better teacher when I receive feedback and input from other professionals because it inspires me to be better,” Donovan said. “Students must know that their teachers care about them as human beings. And it is so important, in the present day, that our students know we will help them face-to-face or through a computer screen.”
Julianne Purnell
Purnell is a sixth- and eighth-grade health teacher at Five Forks Middle School who has spent seven years in education, all of which have been in Gwinnett County Public Schools.
She started as a physical education teacher at Stripling Elementary School in 2013 and transferred to Five Forks in 2018.
She received her bachelor’s degree in health and physical education with a teacher certification as well as a master’s degree in health and physical education from North Georgia College and State University. She also received a specialist’s degree in health and physical education from Jacksonville State University.
“Students are more willing to learn from teachers who they trust and who they know want them to be successful,” Purnell said. “I celebrate their achievements, I encourage them to conquer their challenges, and I help them to see their perceived failures as learning opportunities.
“The topics I teach my students have an impact on their day-to-day lives and will for the remainder of their life.”
Philip Peavy
Peavy teaches cybersecurity and game design to sophomores through seniors at the Paul Duke STEM High School and has been a teacher for seven years, including the last two in Gwinnett County Public Schools.
He started teaching introduction to digital technology and computer science principles at Paul Duke in 2018. He also started “Teacher Tech Talk” at Paul Duke, where teachers collaborate monthly to discuss how they can effectively use technology in their classrooms.
He received his bachelor’s degree in middle grades education from the University of Georgia and master’s degree in educational technology from Boise State University.
“If students do not feel that they are welcome or that they belong in your classroom, they will not learn,” Peavy said. “The biggest thing behind the psychology of culturally responsive teaching is that students need to feel comfortable and accepted in your classroom.”
Danielle Swaby
Swaby is a work-based learning teacher working with juniors and seniors at South Gwinnett High School. She has been in education for five years, all of which have been in Gwinnett County Public Schools.
Swaby began her education career at South Gwinnett in 2015 and created an advisory board, which is made up of more than 70 companies, at the school.
She received a bachelor’s degree in computer information from the State University of New York at Stony Brook as well as a master’s degree in business administration from Emory University. She is currently working on her specialist’s degree in education leadership from Georgia State University.
“Since August 2019, the Advisory Board has dedicated more than 280 service hours, to support our students and teachers through guest speaking, collaboration in curriculum design, teacher job shadow offers, student mentoring and more,” Swaby said. “I have gotten various partners to provide our teachers with job shadow opportunities in an effort to help students learn from real-world business scenarios.”
