And, then there were six.

Gwinnett County Public Schools announced the six finalists for the district-wide teacher of the year on Tuesday afternoon. District officials will chose, from this group, the district-wide high school, middle school and elementary school teachers of the year and ultimately GCPS' overall teacher of the year.

