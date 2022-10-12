And, then there were six.
Gwinnett County Public Schools announced the six finalists for the district-wide teacher of the year on Tuesday afternoon. District officials will chose, from this group, the district-wide high school, middle school and elementary school teachers of the year and ultimately GCPS' overall teacher of the year.
"A selection committee, comprised of GCPS educators, narrowed the field from 25 semifinalists who had been selected from an impressive list of 141 local school TOTYs," district officials said in the announcement of the finalists. "The committee — which includes former teachers of the year, local school administrators, and central office staff — now has the difficult task of selecting the 2022-23 Teacher of the Year."
The finalists are:
• Head Elementary School second grade teacher Jessica Gaskin
• Baggett Elementary School ESOL and Instructional Support and second grade teacher Myesha Jenkins
• Crews Middle School family and consumer science/ sustainable living teacher Serina Gay
• Northbrook Middle School sixth grade social studies teacher Becca Rackley
• Seckinger High School Artificial Intelligence and computer science teacher Jason Hurd
• Paul Duke STEM High School graphic design and production teacher Ashley Wright.
The district-wide elementary, middle and high school teachers of the year, as well as GCPS' overall teacher of the year will be announced during a ceremony on Nov. 10.
A district selection committee will interview the finalists and conduct in-person and virtual visits. The committee members will be looking at original teaching methods employed by each finalist, as well as the teaching philosophies, the influence their practices have had on colleagues and special projects that the teacher has initiated.
Gaskin has been a teacher for five years and that entire time has been spent in GCPS. She joined the district as a second grade teacher at Baggett Elementary School in 2018. She earned her bachelor's degree in early childhood education from Georgia Gwinnett College and is currently working on her master's degree in mathematics education from Western Governors University.
“I see my growth when I learn and apply new strategies with my students and their faces light up when they understand and can share with their peers and parents,” Gaskin said. “I see the result of my growth every day when I am helping others and they are telling me that strategies are working in their classrooms or that their child is improving and finally loving learning.”
Jenkins has been a teacher for 11 years and has spent all of that time in GCPS. She began her career with GCPS as a fourth grade teacher at Stripling Elementary School in 2012. She earned her bachelor's degree in religion and history from Emory University, one master's degree in divinity from Princeton Theological Seminary and another master's degree in early childhood education from Mercer University.
“The relationships with my students allow me to warmly push them beyond what they think is possible when they encounter new learning," Jenkins said. "No student feels alienated or helpless, they are encouraged and empowered in their productive struggle towards growth.”
Gay has been a teacher for 17 years and al of that time has been in GCPS. She joined the district as a family and consumer science teacher for middle and high school students at the GIVE Center West in 2005.
She earned her bachelor's degree in consumer and family studies from Missouri State University as well as her master's degree in curriculum and instruction from Georgia Southern University and a certification in workforce education from the University of Georgia.
“This sets the stage for students to feel a sense of belonging in my classroom and gives students an opportunity to connect," Gay said. "I encourage conversations and inclusion between my general education students and my students with special needs. I attempt to put together teams with strengths that will complement each other and allow all team members to have a sense of purpose and belonging taking on varying roles.”
Rackley has been a teacher for 16 years and has spent 11 of those years in GCPS. She joined the district in 2012 as a reading interventions teacher at Summerour Middle School. She earned her bachelor's degree in middle school English and social studies education, as well as her master's degree in curriculum and instruction, from the University of Missouri.
“As my work with small groups developed during the year, I was able to see the effect of the work," Rackley said. "On the semester finals, 78.8% and 76.4% of my students scored proficient or distinguished. I had students of all different abilities, backgrounds, and language abilities. And yet, these small groups helped so many of my students reach academic excellence.”
Hurd has been a teacher for 13 years and all of that time has been spent in GCPS. He started as a paraprofessional at Twin Rivers Middle School in 2009 and joined the staff at Seckinger this year for its opening school year. He earned his bachelor's degree in photojournalism from the University of Southern Mississippi and his master's degree in instructional technology from Piedmont College.
“Last year, I was selected to be a part of a team of professionals to develop the academic standards for the new artificial intelligence pathway for the state of Georgia,” Hurd said. “I am now the first teacher in the state of Georgia to implement these standards and develop the content and curriculum for these three courses. I’m most proud of this achievement in my teaching career as there is no other school system in the country that offers this type of pathway for students, and I get to share my knowledge and skills with other educators.”
Wright has been a teacher for 12 years and has spent four of those years in GCPS. She joined the Paul Duke staff in 2018 as a graphic design teacher, and works with sophomores and juniors. She earned her bachelor's degree in business education from Valdosta State University and her master's degree in instructional technology from Kennesaw State University.
“Throughout the year I focus on building relationships with my students," Wright said. "Last year I worked with a struggling student who was not on task and completing his work. After working with him one on one and building a relationship where he knew I cared, he shared his viewpoints and we came up with a design he was proud to print and showcase.”
