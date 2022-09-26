Gwinnett County Public Schools announced the 25 semifinalists for the district-wide Teacher of the Year recognition on Monday afternoon. The small group came from a larger group of more than 140 school-level local teachers of the year, who were announced earlier this month.
The field will be whittled down even more in the weeks to come, with the six finalists for the award expected to be announced in October. GCPS will announce its elementary, middle and high school overall teachers of the year, as well as the district-wide Teacher of the Year, during a ceremony on Nov. 10.
This year's group of finalists includes 11 elementary school teachers, eight middle school teachers and six high school teachers.
This year's semifinalists include:
• Sara Van Nus: Alcova Elementary School STEM/STEAM Teacher (Grades K-5)
• Myesha D. Jenkins: Baggett Elementary School Instructional Support Teacher (2nd Grade)
• Jada Steele Bell: Burnette Elementary School Language Arts and Social Studies Teacher (5th Grade)
• Sarah Kuekes: Collins Hill High School College Prep and Honors Economics and College Prep U.S. History Teacher (Grades 11-12)
• Keisha Blythers: Corley Elementary School 2nd Grade Teacher--Reading, Writing, Mathematics, Science, Social Studies and SEL
• Serina Gay: Crews Middle School Sustainable Living Teacher (Grades 6-8)
• Hannah White: Discovery High School Introduction to Graphic Design, Advanced Graphic Design and AP Art and Design Teacher (Grades 9-12)
• Ann Beindorf: Gwinnett Online Campus Social Studies Teacher (8th Grade)
• Jessica Gaskin: Head Elementary School 2nd Grade Teacher
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.