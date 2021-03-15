Gwinnett County Public Schools announced Monday that it will hold in-person graduation ceremonies for the Class of 2021.
The school district released its graduation schedule, saying that every student will receive at least two tickets for their graduation.
For graduation ceremonies held at the Infinite Energy Arena, tickets will be distributed based on Gov. Brian Kemp's executive order regarding gatherings at venues.
For graduation ceremonies held at GCPS stadiums, tickets will be distributed based on GCPS' outdoor guidelines for competitions, which is 30 percent of capacity.
The district is encouraging the wearing of masks or cloth face coverings for anyone who attends.
Due to the limited seating available, all graduations will be live streamed by GCPS.
The GCPS graduation schedule is listed below:
