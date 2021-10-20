Gwinnett County Public Schools has whittled down the list of candidates for the district-wide Teacher of The Year honor to just 25 educators, the school system announced Wednesday.
The district plans to announce its 2020-2021 Gwinnett County Teacher of the Year on Dec. 7 during a virtual celebration. The list of semifinalists announced on Tuesday include 11 elementary school teachers, eight middle school teachers and six high school educators.
The semifinalists were chosen from a field of 139 school-level teachers of the year from all of GCPS’ schools.
This year’s Gwinnett County Teacher of the Year semifinalists are:
• Jamie Garcia Caycho of Arcado Elementary School — 1st Grade Teacher
• Lee Allen of Archer High School — Algebra Teacher (Grade 9)
• Lucas Findlay of Baggett Elementary School — STEM and Robotics Teacher (Grades K-5)
• Taniesha Pooser of Berkmar Middle School — Orchestra Teacher (Grades 6-8)
• Erin Thompson of Brookwood High School — AP Statistics and Gifted Accelerated Pre-calculus Teacher (Grades 9-12)
• Jennifer Gebczyk of Camp Creek Elementary School — Music Teacher (Grades K-5)
• Jafria Wooden of Corley Elementary School — Early Intervention Program and English to Speakers of Other Languages Teacher (Grades K-5)
• Katrina Beaty Clavon of Dacula Middle School — Special Education Teacher – Interrelated Resource – Language Arts (Grade 6)
• Diane Cawthon of Ferguson Elementary School — Special Education Teacher – Autism Spectrum Disorder (Level 1) (Grades K-5)
• David Wise of Gwinnett Online Campus — Earth Science Teacher (Grade 6)
• Laurie C. Duke of Gwinnett School of Mathematics, Science, and Technology — Chorus, Orchestra, and AP Music Theory Teacher (Grades 9-12)
• Kanisha Sherman of Hull Middle School — Mathematics Teacher (Grade 6)
• Verenice Romo of Knight Elementary School — Mathematics, Science, and Social Studies Teacher (Grade 5)
• Vema Adams-Edwards of Lovin Elementary School — Special Education Teacher – Interrelated Resource - Language Arts and Mathematics (Grades K-2)
• Kumari Baker of Mason Elementary School — Special Education Teacher – Interrelated Resource (Grades 3 and 5)
• Katie Kangas of McClure Health Science High School — Algebra I and AP Statistics Teacher (Grades 9-12)
• Gretchen P. Galvin of Mountain View High School — Autism Mentor and Special Education Teacher – Autism Spectrum Disorder (Level 4) (Grades 9-12)
• Dr. LaTonya Parker of Norcross Elementary School — Language Arts, Science, and Social Studies Teacher (Grade 5)
• Jenny Stark of North Gwinnett Middle School — Media Specialist (Grades 6-8)
• Andy Edwards of Peachtree Ridge High School — Music Technology Teacher (Grades 9-12)
• Kelly Powell of Puckett's Mill Elementary School —Mathematics, Science, and Social Studies Teacher (Grade 4)
• Alexis Pritchett of Shiloh Middle School — Science Teacher (Grade 8)
• Justice Ejike of Sweetwater Middle School — Physical Science Teacher (Grade 8)
• Bianca Woods of Trickum Middle School — Social Studies Teacher (Grade 6)
• Becca Brown of Winn Holt Elementary School — 4th Grade Teacher
